Mikey Musumeci says flyweight submission grappling crown is an ‘indirect result’ of him being a perfectionist

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has got an impressive list of accolades and achievements under his belt.

As one of the top grapplers competing in the world championships, Musumeci’s signing with ONE Championship was part of a new push for the promotion as it aims to become the home of submission grappling.

By signing some of the biggest and most exciting names in the sport and having them compete on huge cards alongside elite martial artists from all walks of life, grappling has never had a platform like this before.

Spearheading this movement are Musumeci and Kade Ruotolo, the two submission grappling world champions in ONE.

Whilst he doesn’t plan on giving the title up at any point in the near future, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ recently revealed that being a world champion is not the goal in his mind when it comes to his motivation.

In an interview with ONE Championship, he revealed that all of his accomplishments and titles have come as a result of him being a perfectionist, not chasing down accolades:

“And that’s what makes me become a champion. It’s an indirect result. Being a champion, for me, is an indirect result because my goal is to have perfect jiu-jitsu.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Musumeci defended his world championship for the second time with a submission win against Osamah Almarwai. In what many thought would be the toughest test of his ONE career to date, Mikey Musumeci showed his class.

North American fans can rewatch Musumeci’s latest performance and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

