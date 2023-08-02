Mikey Musumeci says he’d rather ‘tap like he lost’ if he doesn’t finish Jarred Brooks

At ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks faces his biggest challenge inside the circle to date.

Having dominated the strawweight division on his way to winning the world championship, the American has proven that he is the best that the weight class has to offer.

With no clear challengers to his MMA throne, Brooks has now turned his attention elsewhere for his next contest.

On August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will compete in ONE’s submission grappling ruleset for the very first time.

Looking to do the unthinkable, ‘The Monkey God’ will challenge one of the best grapplers in the world when he faces Mikey Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Though Brooks will come into the contest and look to use his aggressive grappling style to catch Musumeci off guard, the champ has one thing in mind and that’s submitting his opponent by any means necessary.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci got fired up thinking about the match-up and how he only has sights on a submission victory:

“I'm not there to not finish this match. If I don't finish this match, I literally just want to tap like I lost. I don't give a f***.”

Though Jarred Brooks has already put together a great run in ONE Championship, he will need to take it to new heights if he hopes to leave the iconic venue as a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in US primetime this Friday, August 4.