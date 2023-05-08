Mikey Musumeci says he prefers top game over playing guard

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci successfully defended his flyweight submission grappling world championship for the second time.

Taking on Osamah Almarwai at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Broomfield, Colorado, the narrative was that this would be the champ’s toughest test to date since signing with ONE Championship.

Facing a fellow jiu-jitsu specialist, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was able to showcase how elite he is as a grappling competitor, dominating the contest and securing the submission win via rear-naked choke.

Not only did he threaten with multiple submissions throughout the matchup, but Musumeci also showed how smart his grappling IQ is during the contest.

After getting close to finishing a leg lock, the champ decided to switch strategies instead of going tunnel vision for this particular attack. Changing his approach, he was able to take his opponents back and lock in the choke to pull off the submission victory.

Musumeci has proven time and time again that he is on another level right now, even when compared to other world-class competitors on the mats.

In his post-fight interview inside the circle, Mikey Musumeci reflected on his performance and the change in approach that he made:

“In training, I’m not known as a guard guy, I’m known as a passer. I’m actually way better as a passer than guard. So this is the competition I was able to play top, like I do in training. At the end, I finally snapped out of it.“

North American fans can rewatch Musumeci’s victory over Osamah Almarwai and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via the free replay on Prime Video.

