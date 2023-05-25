Mikey Musumeci says striving for perfection keeps him on top of his game: 'I think about just being the best'

Mikey Musumeci is one of the very best submission grapplers on the planet today.

While his skillset and flexible physique are a couple of his strongest attributes, Musumeci’s mind is one of the main reasons he's become the grappling phenom he is today.

As the holder of an incredible list of accolades including the ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship at the age of 26, he’s always ready to keep the discipline’s flag flying high on an international stage.

With Jiu-Jitsu providing an endless pursuit of knowledge, where there is always something new to learn or something that can be improved upon, this unachievable quest for perfection is what keeps Musumeci at the top of his game.

In his last contest at ONE Fight Night 10, fans expected his opponent Osamah Almarwai to be able to pose him some questions inside the Circle. But once again the champion showed the level that he is competing at right now, securing a submission finish in a largely one-sided contest.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ spoke about how it isn’t the world titles and trophies that keep him focused on competition.

Mikey Musumeci said he keeps it simple by focusing on being the very best he can be:

“In jiu-jitsu, I don’t think about being a champion. I think about just being the best at whatever I’m working on, perfecting my moves.”

North American fans can rewatch Musumeci’s dominant display against Osamah Almarwai and the entire ONE Fight Night 10 card via replay on Prime Video.

