Mikey Musumeci says submission win over Shinya Aoki would prove his "finishing mechanics" are on point

One of the greatest mental attributes Mikey Musumeci possesses as a competitor is his strive for perfection.

Not only has this mindset made him one of the best grapplers on the planet, but it also pushes him to get that one step further and finish his opponents.

Unsatisfied with simply retaining his status as one of the sport’s elite, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ wants to put on a show for the fans each and every time to try and grow submission grappling alongside ONE Championship.

Following back-to-back decision wins, the champion has submitted both opponents in his last two title defenses against Osamah Almarwai and Jarred Brooks.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, Musumeci will return to the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, in search of another finish.

Facing Japanese martial arts legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight contest, the flyweight champ knows his veteran opponent will be a proper litmus test.

Looking to challenge himself in this specific area, Mikey Musumeci told ONE Championship that with his match, he hopes to prove how far he has come in being a finisher inside the circle:

“It would say a lot about all my finishing mechanics and that they’re on point, you know, that I’m technically on point with my finishing mechanics.”

While no one would make the case for Musumeci being a competitor who is happy to wait out the time limit, a third consecutive submission win would solidify that point for ‘Darth Rigatoni’ himself.

ONE Fight Night 15 will air live and free in U.S. primetime for North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription on Friday, October 6.