Mikey Musumeci says he has ‘three or four subs’ in his pocket to tap out Jarred Brooks

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci is geared up to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship for the third time.

As one of the two world champions in ONE's submission grappling divisions, Musumeci has earned a reputation as one of the finest jiu-jitsu competitors globally.

With his elite grappling IQ, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has proven his ability to adapt to any opponent on the global stage of ONE Championship, having faced multiple styles inside the circle and ring.

On Friday, August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, he will face yet another unique challenge when he crosses paths with Jarred Brooks.

Following the strawweight champion’s dominant run in his own division, Brooks was looking around for a new challenge, and now he’s found one in Musumeci.

Attempting to become a two-sport world champion, Musumeci knows that Brooks isn’t going to try and sneak a win but take the fight to the champ.

Ready to counter his opponent’s aggressive grappling style by staying one step ahead of him at all times, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ only has one thing on his mind and that’s securing another submission finish.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post on YouTube, Mikey Musumeci previewed the match-up, stating that he has multiple tricks up his sleeve in wait for his challenger.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“So what you expect to see versus Jarred Brooks is this forward pressure for me to finish him at anytime and again, I can't tell you what sub but I have like three or four subs.”

Watch the full interview below:

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card live and free in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.