Mikey Musumeci shrugs off Jarred Brooks’ ultra-aggressive style: “I have a lot of trust in my jiu-jitsu

Mikey Musumeci believes his jiu-jitsu skills will overcome Jarred Brook’s aggressive wrestling style in their upcoming submission grappling match.

Musumeci has dominated fellow BJJ specialists in his first four ONE Championship matches. The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will now face a different challenge. On August 4, ‘Darth Rigatoni will compete in a grappling bout against Brooks, the ONE strawweight MMA world champion.

During an interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci was asked about Brooks’ aggressive high-level wrestling skills. He responded by saying:

“He's going to be pushing forward. I don't know how but I have a lot of trust in my jiu-jitsu. Like I've been working so hard.”

Mikey Musumeci competed under the ONE banner for the first time in April 2022. Since then, he’s established an impressive resume by securing wins against Masakazu Imanari, Clever Sousa, Gantumur Bayanduuren, and Osamah Almarwai. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ last competed on May 5, defeating Almarwai with a rear-naked choke.

Meanwhile, Jarred Brooks holds a promotional MMA record of 4-0, with two wins inside the distance. After winning his first three fights, Brooks made his dreams come true by defeating Joshua Pacio in December 2022 to become the ONE strawweight world champion. He now looks to become a two-sport world champion by taking out Musumeci.

Mikey Musumeci vs. Jarred Brooks will be the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13, which takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. The August 4 event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.