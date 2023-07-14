Mikey Musumeci suggests that Stamp Fairtex could be his ‘future’ Muay Thai, dance, Thai language coach 

Since debuting with ONE Championship as one of the best grapplers on the planet, Mikey Musumeci has become a flag bearer for submission grappling and the promotion itself.

Fitting right in as part of the family and moving out to Asia, the kingpin has completely embraced life in ONE Championship as part of his journey as a martial artist. He receives the same energy from the fans, as evidenced by his incredible reception at ONE Fight Night 10 for ONE Championship’s U.S. debut event in Broomfield, Colorado.

Sharing the stage with the likes of Demetrious Johnson, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Stamp Fairtex, Musumeci was treated the same as all the other elite competitors that stepped inside the circle back in May. His relationship with his fellow martial artists runs more profound than that, though, as ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has developed some great friendships under the ONE banner.

Mikey Musumeci shared a few photos of a recent trip to the acclaimed Fairtex gym to meet up with the Thai superstar Stamp on his Instagram story,

Set to compete for the interim atomweight world championship against Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 in September, Stamp is already deep into her preparations.

The 25-year-old elite striker continues evolving as a mixed martial artist and is open about wanting to compete in MMA at some point in his career. Mikey Musumeci posted a caption detailing all the things that Stamp can help him with as part of their friendship:

“So much fun today with @stamp_fairtex my future Muay Thai, dance, and Thai language teacher. Was so cool to see Pataya my future home? @fairtextrainingcenter”

