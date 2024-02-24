Mikey Musumeci takes in immense knowledge in “surreal experience” training with BJJ legend Rubens Cobrinha Charles

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci received invaluable experience working with Rubens Cobrinha Charles.

In April 2022, Musumeci made a statement in his ONE debut by submitting Masakazu Imanari by rear-naked choke. Since then, the American superstar has separated himself as one of the best grapplers on the planet by winning five more matches under the ONE banner, including four for a world title.

Musumeci may be a world-class grappler, but that doesn’t stop the 27-year-old from craving improvements. As a result, he recently met up with Rubens Cobrinha Charles, twelve-time BJJ world champion, for a training session.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ reflected on working with Cobrinha Charles by sharing a photo with him on Instagram with the following caption:

“Since I was a kid I grew up watching and idolizing the legend @cobrinhacharles it’s a surreal experience now having the opportunity to learn from him!! So many of the positions I do and a lot do modern jiu jitsu today were created from him!! What an honor again 😊🙏🏻. Getting ready with my bro @kennedy_jiujitsu for our next challenges! Let’s do it!!!”

Osamah Almarwai is grateful for experience gained from grappling against Mikey Musumeci

In May 2023, Mikey Musumeci defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling throne for the second time with a rear-naked choke against Osamah Almarwai. Musumeci proved he’s a level above the well-respected Almarwai, and the latter also benefited from the experience.

During an interview with ONE, Almarwai had this to say about competing against Musumeci:

“That camp changed me. Even though I lost, it made me a way better grappler than I was, just dealing with all the pressure because it was something new.”

On March 1, Osamah Almarwai looks to bounce back from his loss against Mikey Musumeci by securing his first win under the ONE banner. To do so, Almarwai must get through Cleber Sousa, a fellow former opponent of Musumeci, at ONE 166: Qatar.

ONE 166: Qatar goes down inside the Lusail Sports Arena at Lusail Sports Arena. The event can be seen live and for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.