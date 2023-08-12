Mikey Musumeci teases upcoming fight against a martial arts legend: “This is going to be a crazy match”

Mikey Musumeci has signed on for a submission grappling match against a legend.

On Friday, August 4, Musumeci defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title for the third time. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ faced a different style of opponent, as ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks looked to utilize his aggressive wrestling approach. After seven and a half minutes, Musumeci secured a triangle armbar submission for the win.

Less than a week after submitting Brooks, Musumeci already has another submission grappling match booked. The date and opponent weren’t announced, but the American superstar teased what’s next by saying this in an Instagram story:

“Contract signed !! 😊❤️ this is going to be a crazy match with a legend !! 👀👀”

Mikey Musumeci made his ONE Championship debut in April 2022, defeating Masakazu Imanari with a rear-naked choke. In his second promotional bout, Musumeci took out Cleber Sousa to become the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

Since then, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has secured world title defenses against Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, and Jarred Brooks.

Although nothing is confirmed, Mikey Musumeci’s next match could be against ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson. Over the past few months, the 27-year-old has respectfully called out the MMA legend several times.

If Johnson accepts the challenge, it could lead to the biggest submission grappling match in promotional history.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has fought under the ONE banner seven times, establishing an MMA record of 5-1 and a mixed-rules record of 1-0. The 36-year-old last fought on May 5, defeating Adriano Moraes by unanimous decision to end their trilogy series.