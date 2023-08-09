Mikey Musumeci thankful for ‘cool experience’ to compete at legendary Lumpinee

Mikey Musumeci continued his impressive run as the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion at the recently concluded ONE Fight Night 13.

As one of the two grappling titleholders in the promotion, the New Jersey native feels a responsibility to represent his sport and earn the attention of fans each time he steps on the global stage of the promotion.

By putting on exciting contests against elite opponents, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ hopes to grow the sport and motivate the next wave of grappling competitors that will eventually reach his level one day.

And the best way he can do so is by continuing his run as a divisional king. He did just that for a third consecutive time, submitting ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks in Bangkok, Thailand, last week.

With another opportunity to showcase what he is all about on the biggest stage possible, the titleholder is grateful to ONE Championship for the opportunity it has given him.

On top of that, this particular contest ticked off another bucket list moment for Musumeci, as he stepped inside one of the most iconic venues in the history of martial arts.

Competing at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, is another symbol of how far submission grappling has come in the last few years.

Reflecting on the experience, Mikey Musumeci spoke about what it meant to him to compete in the “Mecca of Muay Thai’ during his post-fight interview.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt said:

“It was just super fun for me and experiencing Lumpinee Stadium for the first time, competing in the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in the ring, it was such a cool experience.”

North American viewers can relive all the action from ONE Fight Night 13 via the free event replay on Amazon Prime Video.