Mikey Musumeci thrilled to “pee in that cup” and get tested after ONE Fight Night 10 win

Mikey Musumeci was oddly overjoyed for the opportunity to pee in a cup both before and after his impressive performance at ONE Fight Night 10.

Fans inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado were treated to another amazing finish courtesy of New Jersey native Mikey Musumeci. Stepping into the circle to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ extended his win streak to four in a row via a rear-naked choke submission against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai.

In an interview with Jiu-Jitsu Times following his second-straight title defense, Mikey Musumeci revealed that he and his opponent were both tested after the contest, something ‘Darth Rigantoni’ was particularly grateful for:

“ONE Championship tested both me and Osamah after [the match],” Musumeci said. “So, they’re testing us athletes, which made me so happy. I was so happy to pee in that cup this time! I was like, ‘I want to give my urine, please take it, take my urine!’”

Before you start making assumptions about Mikey Musumeci’s preoccupation with urine tests, we should clarify that the sport of Brazilian jiu-jitsu has seen its fair share of controversy over the years with PED use running rampant amongst competitors at every level. In March, the United States Anti-Doping Agency revealed that five BJJ standouts had been identified as using banned substances. As a result, they were banned for no less than three years from competition.

Of course, ONE Championship takes precautions to ensure that every athlete that steps inside the circle is competing on a level playing field, an effort that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ appreciates considering the dark cloud that has surrounded his sport in other organizations.

If you missed Mikey Musumeci’s incredible victory, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime Video in North America.

