Mikey Musumeci on the toughest obstacle in his career: “My biggest opponent is myself”

At ONE Fight Night 13, Mikey Musumeci put on another masterful performance to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship.

Producing his third consecutive title defense, the champ looks unbeatable right now under the ONE Championship banner.

Despite the MMA skillset that Jarred Brooks brought to the table, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was able to do what he always does against an aggressive opponent like Brooks.

Staying one step ahead of him at all times, Musumeci threatened with multiple submission attacks before locking up a blend of triangle and armbar to seal the deal.

After the contest, Musumeci was asked in his post-fight interview who he sees as his biggest test out there given the wave of momentum that he has been riding since signing with ONE Championship.

Interestingly, the champ gave some insight into his mindset by not calling out any names or potential future opponents like most titleholders would do. Instead, Musumeci let fans into his mentality a bit by stating that he is his own biggest challenge.

Whilst he may be a level above all of his opponents inside the Circle, getting to that stage is easier said than done for Musumeci despite knowing just how good he is.

Though his self-belief in his own skills may not be in question, once the champion can overcome his own battles outside the circle, defending his title inside of it is easy by comparison.

In his post-fight interview, Mikey Musumeci named his own personal battles as the biggest challenges that he faces as a champion:

“I always say this, my biggest opponent is myself. I'm always battling things and I'm always overcoming.”

Musumeci’s dominant win over Brooks and the entire ONE Fight Night 13 card is available to watch back via replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American viewers.