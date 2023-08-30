Mikey Musumeci on transition to No Gi: “It’s been about two years now that I’ve been working really hard”

American jiu-jitsu black belt Mikey Musumeci has found his transition from competitive Gi to No Gi relatively smooth but admitted it has entailed a lot of hard work.

Since starting his No Gi jiu-jitsu campaign in 2021, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has gained much success, including winning the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title in October last year.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci shared how his No Gi journey has been, saying:

“My technical ability in finishing submissions, that’s what I’ve been working so hard for in no-gi once I made the transition. 2021 was like my first year competing in No Gi.”

The 27-year-old grappling juggernaut added:

“So it’s been about two years now that I’ve been working really hard in no-gi, and yeah, it’s a lot different than the gi because you have to have perfect finishing mechanics to finish people.”

Among the differences between Gi and No Gi jiu-jitsu is the clothing that one wears.

In Gi, a traditional uniform – consisting of a coat and pants that are made of thick cotton – is required. The uniform serves a purpose apart from clothing as it can be used to execute techniques like holding opponents, do Judo throws and submission.

No Gi jiu-jitsu does not require any uniform.

While Gi and No Gi share similarities in techniques, they are different when it comes to tactics, with the latter relying more on wrestling-based grips as well as body mechanics and hand positioning, among others, for one to win.

Mikey Musumeci’s No Gi journey under ONE Championship continues in October where he will clash with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki.

The two top grapplers will battle in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Mikey Musumeci is coming off a successful defense of the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title earlier this month. He defeated strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in an all-champion showdown by submission (triangle/armbar combination).

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.