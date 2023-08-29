WATCH: Mikey Musumeci takes Mark Zuckerberg to school with escape to heel hook transition

It seems the friendship between ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci and Meta CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg has become deeper now that Zuck is going all-in on his Jiu-jitsu journey. The social media pioneer has taken up jiu-jitsu back in 2021 and has made friends with many high-level athletes in the sport, Musumeci included.

Mikey Musumeci posted a video of him and his tech CEO friend drilling a complex back control escape:

"BODY TRIANGLE BACK ESCAPE TO OUTSIDE HEEL HOOK - drilling with @zuck 🔥❤️"

It's not everyday you can use a billionaire as a training dummy to drill techniques with. Fans are loving both the friendship and the awesome technique showcased in the video. Here are some of the notable comments:

Comments on Musumeci and Zuckerberg's video

@rlntls1 is scratching his head on how in the world Musumeci pulled off the move so smoothly we barely even noticed that it happened:

"Mikey is an absolute wizard! I mean how do you even describe what you just did, de-lever with bottom leg, hip switch, face opponent frame and hipscapee?! 🔥 SHEEEESHHH!!!"

@declan.cw had some technical insight on the move:

"That elevation of the leg followed with the hip switch at the start is such a clean way to start the escape"

Here are more comments:

More comments

@oldogactive is focusing more on how Mikey Musumeci magically went from back-control to leg lock like it's supposed to happen that way:

"Everyone commenting on the fact it’s zuckerberg and I’m over here wondering how Mikey slipped the body triangle off so easily, and then pulled the leg on top of him while avoiding mount🤷🏻"

@txcamcam, meanwhile, is all respect for Zuckerberg's dedication to his jiujitsu training:

"I thinks it’s cool that Mark Z is training seriously and competing. Can’t help but respect that the effort he’s putting in"

Mikey Musumeci will be in action at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. 'Darth Rigatoni' will be competing in an openweight submission grappling bout with Japanese MMA legend and former ONE lightweight MMA world champion Shinya 'Tobikan Judan' Aoki.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US Primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.