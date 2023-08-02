Mikey Musumeci has utmost respect for Jarred Brooks: “He’s a great opponent”

After defending his title for a second time at ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci was looking around for his next challenger.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has left no doubt that he is one of the very best in the world throughout his run in ONE Championship. Waiting for challenger No. 3 to step up and test him, Musumeci’s next opponent came out of left field.

Presenting a unique challenge to the champ, ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is not your standard submission grappler. As a matter of fact, he’s not even a pure submission grappler.

While he uses his grappling to great success in the strawweight division, ‘The Monkey God’ knows this contest is out of his comfort zone, but he is nothing if not a man willing to challenge himself.

Bringing an aggressive, wrestling-focused approach for Musumeci to try and solve inside the circle, one thing is for sure with a competitor like Brooks, and that’s that he isn’t stepping in there just to participate.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci spoke about what he thinks of Jarred Brooks as an opponent, thanking him for stepping up to the plate:

“I think that he’s a great opponent for me in ONE, and again, I respect him so much for stepping up to face me.”

Motivated by the possibility of becoming a two-sport world champion, Brooks will need to be flawless on the night if he is going to dethrone one of the best grapplers on the planet.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.