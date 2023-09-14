Mikey Musumeci went from “absolutely horrible to better with time” in Muay Thai training

Mikey Musumeci is undoubtedly one of the most dangerous men in the world once he grabs a hold of one of your limbs. To allow the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion any more tools that can dismantle anyone within seconds is just criminal.

As of late, 'Darth Rigatoni' has been seen training at the renowned PK Saenchai Muay Thai gym in Bangkok, Thailand. Yes, in addition to his lethal grappling skills, Musumeci is now learning how to knock people out.

Training alongside the American BJJ star are ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai and interim ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai. That's quite the legendary company to keep when training in the sport. No wonder Musumeci is learning so fast.

In his recent Instagram stories, Mikey Musumeci talked about his learning curve in the Art of Eight Limbs.

Mikey Musumeci's Instagram story

Watching his padwork, Musumeci doesn't look like a fish out of water at all. As far as beginners go, the submission grappling icon is looking quite good. There's a level of attention to detail in his movement, which echoes his near-obsessive level of technical precision in jiu-jitsu.

If Mikey Musumeci continues to train at this level and consistently with the same people, we wouldn't be surprised if his striking reaches the same level of greatness as his grappling. It's only a matter of time.

At the moment, Mikey Musumeci is set to participate in an openweight submission grappling contest against former ONE lightweight MMA world champion and Japanese legend Shinya Aoki at ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6. It seems 'Darth Rigatoni' will have to set aside his Muay Thai training for the moment.

ONE Fight Night 15 goes down at the historic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will air live on US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.