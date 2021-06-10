'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla's manager claims to be offered Jake Paul boxing bout

Russian MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev has risen to prominence due to his professional relationship and close friendship with Hasbulla Magomedov.

It looks like Asxab Tamaev's rise to fame has now earned him a lucrative fight offer. In a social media post a few days ago, Tamaev shared a fan-made poster of him and Jake Paul. In the caption, he mentioned that he had been offered a boxing fight.

"Been offered a BOXING FIGHT. Unfortunately, I don't have any boxing experience. BUT I AM READY. I hope you will support me anyway!! What do you say?" Tamaev wrote in Russian.

Asxab Tamaev acted as the promoter for the fight between 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov and Tajik YouTube singer Abdu Rozik. He has since regularly appeared in online videos by Hasbulla Magomedov, engaging in different fight-related activities as well as just having fun. Occasionally, the 19-year-old mixed martial artist has been seen taking a few punches from Hasbulla as well.

There has been no word on the fight from Jake Paul or his team. 'The Problem Child' has neither verified Tamaev's claims nor opposed them. He is currently set to fight former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 28 in a fight that is likely to act as a climax to their ongoing beef since Jake Paul fought Ben Askren.

However, it is safe to assume that the Paul brothers have heard of Hasbulla Magomedov and know who Asxab Tamaev is.

Logan Paul on Hasbulla Magomedov: The greatest fighter of our time

In a pre-fight media conference for the Floyd Mayweather fight, Jake's brother Logan Paul brought up the 18-year-old blogger and TikToker who has the appearance of a child.

"I know as long as I channel my inner Hasbulla, the greatest fighter of our time, we are going to get the job done," said Paul. "I'm channeling him. The fiercest warrior the world has ever seen. We love Hasbulla. I want him to walk out with me. Give me Hasbulla!" Logan Paul said.

Given how Jake Paul has an eye for moneymaking opportunities when it comes to combat sports, it would not be a surprising turn of events if he does end up offering a match to Asxab Tamaev.

