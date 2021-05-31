Watch: 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov punches his MMA fighter friend Asxab Tamaev 

'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov is indeed as dangerous a fighter as he claims to be. In a video that has recently gripped Hasbulla fans, the Dagestani social media star can be seen punching his friend Asxab Tamaev as the latter helps Habulla put on gloves.

Watch the video below:

Although eighteen-year-old Hasbulla walks around in a five-year-old's body, the right hook he threw looked menacing enough for his upcoming opponent, Abdu Rozik.

Hasbulla's impeccable striking is evident in another video, one that perhaps helped Hasbulla's popularity on social media sky-rocket to the point it has reached today. In the video, Hasbulla Magomedov snatches a phone from a friend and lands a clean right hook right to the jaw of said friend. While the video may induce a hilarious response, the same hook, if landed on a rival more suited to Hasbulla Magomedov, could be devastating.

Be careful around the 🐐 pic.twitter.com/L46w6Z453x — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 18, 2021

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik are training hard for their upcoming fight

The rivalry between Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik was captured in an interview featuring the two fighters and moderated by Asxab Tamaev. Throughout the interview, Hasbulla Magomedov and his Tajik opponent Abdu Rozik traded various verbal blows.

The jibes, centered around calling each other cowards, soon got to Hasbulla Magomedov and the environment of the interview turned tense. Hasbulla charged at Abdu Rozik, who returned the favor by attempting to throw strikes of his own.

The only thing that kept the two from engaging in a brawl was the interference of the moderator, Asxab Tamaev.

Now Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik are training hard for their upcoming fight. Although the fight does not have a date or venue yet, visuals of their training suggest that the matter at hand is as serious as it can get.

Hasbulla Magomedov even posted a video on Twitter with a message for his fans eagerly awaiting the fight announcement. He said:

"No worries guys, the time will come. And I will show you one bombic, spectacular fight. I'm going to break Abdu Rozik."

A video of Abdu Rozik training in the gym recently surfaced online. In the video, one can see Rozik sparring and grappling inside a gym, showing some great technique.

On the other hand, Hasbulla also posted a training video. In the video, he can be seen sparring and doing multiple other exercises to seal his victory.

Respect for Abdu but Hasbulla is just on a whole other level 🐐 https://t.co/sukSn0QINP pic.twitter.com/RhmHI54EpT — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 24, 2021

Who do you think wins the ultimate battle between Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla Magomedov? Sound off in the comments!

