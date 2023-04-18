A potential fight between Beneil Dariush and Dustin Poirier has been rumored ever since Charles Oliveira pulled out of his fight against Dariush at UFC 288.

Dariush has long been gunning for a fight against Poirier. Even prior to his bout against Mateusz Gamrot last year, he claimed that he would have liked to face 'The Diamond' instead.

His fight against former champion Oliviera has now reportedly been pushed to the UFC 289 pay-per-view in Vancouver, Canada, leaving UFC 288 without a co-headliner.

After Charles Oliveira pulled out of UFC 288, UFC president Dana White assured fight fans that the organization is working on another co-main event for the upcoming pay-per-view card. MMA reporter Ariel Helwani brought up White's claims and made the case for Beneil Dariush vs. Dustin Poirier, writing:

"Dana White says at the presser they are working on a new 288 co-main. How about Dariush x Poirer? Dariush needs a big fight. Poirier is getting antsy and ready to go. UFC tried to book it last year. Love it."

How about Dariush x Poirer? Dariush needs a big fight. Poirier is getting antsy and ready to go. UFC tried to book it last year. Love it.

Beneil Dariush replied to Ariel Helwani's tweet, claiming that the MMA reporter was "misinformed." Helwani then set the record straight, stating that the booking of the fight was merely a suggestion and not an official report.

I think you're misinformed on this one.

Dariush further clarified that he has repeatedly requested that the UFC schedule a fight with Dustin Poirier, but that the former UFC interim lightweight champion is not enthusiastic about the matchup. The No.4-ranked lightweight tweeted:

"UFC never tried to make it happen. I asked for the fight and was turned down. If Dustin wants to fight me may 6th he can call Hunter and they’ll set it up. Dustin has enough star power to do whatever he wants, but he’s not interested in fighting me."

Helwani replied, writing:

"I never said the UFC tried to make it happen, though. So how can I be informed?Anyway, all good. I’d love to see it happen. Proper no. 1 contender fight. Whaddya say, @DustinPoirier?

Anyway, all good. I'd love to see it happen. Proper no. 1 contender fight. Whaddya say, @DustinPoirier?

After clearing up the situation, the pair chalked it up to a simple case of miscommunication:

I much prefer this. I have more confidence in Dustin showing up than Charles. Dustin can pick the weight and the date. Obviously no later than June. I'm trying to get another fight before I go completely gray.

Beneil Dariush believes that Dustin Poirier is uncertain about his path in the UFC

Beneil Dariush is uncertain about Dustin Poirier's future and championship aspirations in the UFC. Last year, Dariush notably stated that Poirier should consider retirement if he isn't willing to take on up-and-coming contenders in the lightweight division.

Beneil Dariush claims that Dustin Poirier's recent selection of opponents suggests that he should retire if he doesn't want to fight "rising contenders."
#ufc #mma

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Beneil Dariush gave his take on the rumored rematch between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. The No.4-ranked lightweight contender praised the matchup, before adding that Poirier is in a "weird spot" in the 155-pound division:

"It could be a beautiful fight [Poirier vs. Gaethje], we've seen the first one, it was a great fight. But, I think it's in Poirier's hand because you know, right now Dustin Poirier gets to call the shots, who he wants to fight."

Dariush added:

"I really feel like he's in the weird spot right now, he doesn't know what he wants. I know he wants to go for the belt, but I don't know he wants to put the time, effort, time away from his family. I think he's kind in that spot, trying to make decision."

Check out the clip below:

