"Mix of 'Bobby Knuckles' and Khamzat" - Fans react as Israel Adesanya receives eye-opening take on MMA disciplines from veteran grappler

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Mar 16, 2025 16:12 GMT
izzy
Israel Adesanya learns about a new MMA philosophy [Image Courtesy: @ufc via X/Twitter]

Strikers extraordinaire Israel Adesanya and Michael 'Venom' Page took part in a recent discussion about martial arts philosophy with ex-MMA fighter-turned-trainer and grappling guru Azamat 'Ozzy' Dugulubgov. Their conversation was shared on Adesanya's Instagram page, where fans joined in in the comment section.

As the group spoke, Dugulubgov characterized the different facets of MMA as part of a classical four elements system consisting of fire, water, earth, and air.

"Striking is a fire element. Wrestling is an earth element. With the fire, it's all about working with the fire, not working the fire. Earth, you cannot work with the earth. It's gonna drown you, you have to work the earth. You see the difference? The psychology is different. Grappling, you're an honest toiler, you're a farmer. Striking, you're an artist. You're a player. So, play with the fire."
Check out Israel Adesanya's discussion with Azamat Dugulubgov:

Fans flocked to the comment section of the ex-middleweight champion's post, sharing their thoughts on the discussion. One fan brought up the fact that Dugulubgov hadn't assigned a martial arts representation of water and air.

"Great philosophy, what's water & air tho? Out of curiosity of course"

Another fan offered his take on the above question in another comment.

"Jiu-jitsu for water because you have tot flow into transitions. Air is footwork. You have to slide in and out like the wind."
Others merely praised Dugulubgov's philosophy.

"Master Ozzy"

Some fans, naturally, found humor in it all.

"The guy who is speaking looks like a mix of 'Bobby Knuckles' and Khamzat"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reaction to Azamat Dugulubgov&#039;s philosophy to Israel Adesanya
Fan reaction to Azamat Dugulubgov's philosophy to Israel Adesanya

Both Adesanya and Page are regarded as flashy strikers with a deep appreciation for the martial arts culture. Moreover, they're both showmen of the highest order.

The philosophy Azamat Dugulubgov espoused to Israel Adesanya contrasts that of Bruce Lee

While Azamat Dugulubgov likened striking to fire and wrestling/grappling to earth in his conversation with Israel Adesanya, a different and more revered martial arts philosopher in late actor Bruce Lee.

"This is what it is, okay? I said empty your mind. Be formless, shapeless, like water. Now, you put water into a cup, it becomes the cup. You put water into a bottle, it becomes the bottle. You put it in a teapot, it becomes the teapot. Now, water can flow or it can crash. Be water, my friend."
Check out Bruce Lee's philosophy:

Lee is a widely respected figure in martial arts circles and his outlook is sometimes said to have been a precursor to MMA.

