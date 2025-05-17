Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino takes place for the WBO women's super flyweight title. The matchup has flown under the radar for many boxing fans, as neither a woman is a household name on the path to stardom. Nevertheless, they compete on one of the higher-profile cards this weekend.

Ad

They serve as one of the more notable fights on the Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox card. But what of the boxing match itself? What separates Hiruta from Merino, or Merino from Hiruta for that matter? Only a stats comparison can answer that.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino stats

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino will be contested for the Japanese pugilist's WBO women's super flyweight championship belt, which she captured in late 2022. By comparison, Merino isn't nearly as accomplished, having only held minor boxing championships.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Furthermore, Hiruta is undefeated at 7-0, though she hasn't distinguished herself as a reliable knockout artist, having just two stoppages for a 28.57% knockout percentage. Merino, by contrast, is not only not undefeated, with a 16-2 record, she is also a slightly lesser puncher, with four stoppages for a 25% knockout percentage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

In terms of their physical dimensions, Hiruta is the larger woman, standing two inches taller than the 5-foot-2 tall Merino. While Hiruta is known to possess a reach of 66.5 inches, there is no verifiable information regarding Merino's wingspan.

Both women are super flyweights, so there's a negligible difference in weight, with Hiruta having weighed in at 114.8 pounds, which is just a shade heavier than Merino, who hit the scales at 114 pounds exactly. Although despite boxing professionally for longer, Merino is actually younger at 25.

Ad

Hiruta is 29, having spent more time in the amateur scene.

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino fight analysis and prediction

The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino championship bout has a clear favorite. Both women are pressure fighters with commendable ringcraft and a high output, but Hiruta is riding a wave of momentum that Merino simply isn't. She will likely break her down throughout the fight to retain her title.

The Prediction: Mizuki Hiruta via unanimous decision

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ricardo Viagem Ricardo has been an MMA writer at Sportskeeda for the past 2 years, having previously worked for The Sportster. In his time at Sportskeeda, the kickboxing and Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner has penned over 2000 articles, including five exclusive pieces, and raked in more than 4 million views. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics.



Ricardo’s earliest memory of becoming an MMA fan dates back to 2009 when Lyoto Machida defeated Rashad Evans in the headlining bout of UFC 98. His Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters includes Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, Fedor Emelianenko, Anderson Silva, and Alexander Volkanovski.



Ricardo aspires to be at the forefront of covering MMA soon by becoming a part of discussion panels that conduct pre-fight predictions, post-fight breakdowns, and fantasy fight breakdowns. His articles are supported by extensive research and double checking of information via multiple sources.



Beyond work, Ricardo likes to write and draw. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.