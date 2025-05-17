Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino: Boxing record, age, height, weight, reach, and knockout ratio

Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino takes place for the WBO women's super flyweight title. The matchup has flown under the radar for many boxing fans, as neither a woman is a household name on the path to stardom. Nevertheless, they compete on one of the higher-profile cards this weekend.
They serve as one of the more notable fights on the Serhii Bohachuk vs. Mykal Fox card. But what of the boxing match itself? What separates Hiruta from Merino, or Merino from Hiruta for that matter? Only a stats comparison can answer that.
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino stats
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino will be contested for the Japanese pugilist's WBO women's super flyweight championship belt, which she captured in late 2022. By comparison, Merino isn't nearly as accomplished, having only held minor boxing championships.
Furthermore, Hiruta is undefeated at 7-0, though she hasn't distinguished herself as a reliable knockout artist, having just two stoppages for a 28.57% knockout percentage. Merino, by contrast, is not only not undefeated, with a 16-2 record, she is also a slightly lesser puncher, with four stoppages for a 25% knockout percentage.
In terms of their physical dimensions, Hiruta is the larger woman, standing two inches taller than the 5-foot-2 tall Merino. While Hiruta is known to possess a reach of 66.5 inches, there is no verifiable information regarding Merino's wingspan.
Both women are super flyweights, so there's a negligible difference in weight, with Hiruta having weighed in at 114.8 pounds, which is just a shade heavier than Merino, who hit the scales at 114 pounds exactly. Although despite boxing professionally for longer, Merino is actually younger at 25.
Hiruta is 29, having spent more time in the amateur scene.
Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino fight analysis and prediction
The Mizuki Hiruta vs. Carla Ayelen Merino championship bout has a clear favorite. Both women are pressure fighters with commendable ringcraft and a high output, but Hiruta is riding a wave of momentum that Merino simply isn't. She will likely break her down throughout the fight to retain her title.