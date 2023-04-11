MMA analyst Luke Thomas couldn't contain his admiration for Israel Adesanya's historic performance at UFC 287 as he paid tribute to the greatness of the Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter.

In a video uploaded on his Twitter account, Thomas expressed his awe at Adesanya's resilience and skill, and called out those who had underestimated him in the past.

From beating Robert Whittaker to becoming the UFC middleweight champion, Adesanya has faced constant doubt and criticism from the media, fans, and fellow fighters. However, Thomas emphasized Adesanya's remarkable talent and determination and said:

"I documented it after he [Israel Adesanya] beat Whittaker, the first time he [Adesanya] knocked him out. Every single stage of opposition, there was someone else in his division chirping, there were media chirping."

"Fans certainly chirping, "Overrated, not that good", and then as he got more into his tenure, "oh he's boring this he's boring that"... He got shaken out of it by Alex Pereira. But then coming back and winning like this, man."

He further continued:

"Anyone who's doubted this guy [Israel Adesanya]. Anyone who's ever had a moment where they don't think he's that great where he's really not up to the task, Yo! He's that F**king guy. He's that guy."

Check out Luke Thomas' Tweet below:

Luke Thomas @lthomasnews There will be an attempt to memory hole this, but Israel Adesanya has faced unyielding dismissiveness about his upside, level or ability within the sport.



Especially this week - but long before it, too - his tenure has been met with skepticism. Perhaps some of that dies now. There will be an attempt to memory hole this, but Israel Adesanya has faced unyielding dismissiveness about his upside, level or ability within the sport. Especially this week - but long before it, too - his tenure has been met with skepticism. Perhaps some of that dies now. https://t.co/khAMkn6g6x

The fight against Pereira was particularly significant as Adesanya had lost to him three times before in kickboxing and MMA and needed a decisive victory to settle the long-standing rivalry.

Adesanya delivered in spectacular fashion, knocking out Pereira in the second round of their UFC 287 bout. The win was a testament to 'The Last Stylebender's resilience, adaptability, and unwavering belief in his abilities, and it solidified his status as one of the greatest fighters in the sport.

Israel Adesanya states he's done with rivalry against Alex Pereira

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has declared that his rivalry with Alex Pereira is officially over.

In an interview with UFC's McKenzie Pavacich, Adesanya stated:

"It's done now. We've closed it. It's done. I'm done with this s**t. I don't want to fight the same guy three times in a row because I probably have less than 20 fights in this game."

"I'm 33. I can probably go on for as long as I want to, but less than 20 fights I think I have in this game if I'm being honest so I just want to fight new faces and take new heads. That's what I want to do in this game."

The rivalry between the New Zealander and Pereira has been well-documented, with the Brazilian having defeated the champion three times in the past, twice in kickboxing and once in MMA. However, Adesanya's recent victory over 'Poatan' at UFC 287 seems to have put an end to their feud.

Check out Israel Adesanya's interview below [1:25 mark]:

Poll : 0 votes