  MMA analyst warns Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could be a disaster for UFC America250: "Debacle on the White House lawn"

MMA analyst warns Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler could be a disaster for UFC America250: "Debacle on the White House lawn"

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Jul 07, 2025 04:04 GMT
Conor McGregor (left) and Michael Chandler (right) want to fight at potential UFC White House event.
Conor McGregor (left) and Michael Chandler (right) want to fight at potential UFC White House event. [Image courtesy: Getty]

A potential fight between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler on the White House lawn could backfire, according to some experts. President Donald Trump announced plans for a UFC event at the historic venue, and the MMA community banded together to speculate on potential fights for the event.

McGregor has hinted strongly at returning to action for the event and even posted AI-generated visuals of a faceoff with Chandler. Chandler remains open to the idea and eager to finally land the elusive matchup.

However, some voices in the MMA community are skeptical. Eric Jackman, the executive producer for Uncrowned Combat, views the matchup as risky, especially if McGregor returns and steamrolls Chandler in front of a global audience.

After two years of inactivity, the Irishman’s timing and showmanship might still be too much for Chandler, who many believe has already left his best years behind while waiting for this fight. If McGregor dominates, critics argue, it could turn into a PR nightmare for a card meant to showcase American power on home turf.

Speaking in a recent appearance on Submission Radio, Jackman said:

"I don't love the idea just from the booking, right? Like there's high potential there that the Irishman just lances the US guy, and then we're looking at, you know, a debacle on the White House lawn. I think you kind of have to stack the deck a little bit more for the Americans. You put Conor in another fight against another international guy."
He added:

"He, by then, will be the president of Ireland and then maybe you put him in there with another diplomat or another president, another prime minister, somebody notable. Let him whoop on them. And then you keep the Americans against other people that they can beat."

youtube-cover
Michael Chandler responds as Conor McGregor teases long-awaited UFC return

Conor McGregor has reignited talks of a return, and Michael Chandler is once again in the picture. Their fight was first booked for UFC 303 as part of the culmination of The Ultimate Fighter season 31, but it collapsed due to McGregor’s injury.

Chandler stayed committed, even as his career stalled with recent losses to Charles Oliveira and Paddy Pimblett. Now, with the UFC planning a special event at the White House, McGregor has teased a comeback in that setting.

Chandler reacted quickly, reposting McGregor’s AI-generated faceoff and writing:

"Anybody fancy a good old-fashioned, passionate red, white and blue a*s whoopin’ on the lawn of the White House?”
Abhishek Nambiar

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
