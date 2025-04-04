MMA coach predicts the real reason behind the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall delay, and it’s not money 

An MMA coach has predicted the real reason behind the Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall delay. For months, the UFC heavyweight title unification bout has been shrouded in uncertainty, and a portion of the MMA community and even Aspinall have been shifting the blame on 'Bones' for the delay.

While some believe that Jones is waiting for the UFC to pay him a rumoured $30 million to fight the Brit, Islam Makhachev’s coach, Javier Mendez, does not think money is the reason why this super fight is delayed.

According to the coach, 'Bones' doesn’t think he is prepared to fight Aspinall and hence is not finalizing a date.

In a recent epsiode of the Javier & Mo Show, Mendez had this to say about the current UFC heavyweight kingpin:

"He does everything he can to win. He’s a perfectionist, this guy will do everything he can to win. He’s a winner, he knows how to win. And he’ll do certain things that are maybe are not ethical or unethical, just so he can win.”

He added:

"I don’t think it’s about as much as money for him as it is winning. I think money does come into play, but I think he gets enough money. I think it’s he wants to basically win, make sure he wins properly. This guy likes to win and this is why he does win because he prepares properly, he comes in the right way."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments about Jon Jones below (34:26):

Jon Jones reportedly wants six months to prepare for Tom Aspinall

Per MMA insider Ariel Helwani, Jon Jones wants six months to prepare for the Tom Aspinall fight.

UFC CEO Dana White has made it known that Jones vs. Aspinall will happen in 2025. However, with the champ's alleged demand for a six-month training period, the bout would most likely take place in the second half of 2025.

Helwani said:

“I was told Jon Jones wants 6 months to prepare from when the fight is locked in... It feels like the summer, if that’s the goal, it's starting to slip away a bit."

Check out Ariel Helwani's comments below:

