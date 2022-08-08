"Mermaid sweeps only today at open mat" - MMA community mourns BJJ legend Leandro Lo getting shot dead in Brazil 

BJJ legend Leandro Lo was recently shot dead during a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The MMA community has come togehter to mourned the tragedy, unitedly sharing their messages on social media.

A fan suggested that grappling open mats should only allow Mermaid sweeps today as a tribute to the former eight-time IBJJF world champion. Mermaid sweep was a signature move of Lo throughout his career. @lifeofgeorgec wrote on Twitter:

"mermaid sweeps only today at open mat. thank you, leandro lo."

andy k. gamisou @lifeofgeorgec mermaid sweeps only today at open mat.



thank you, leandro lo. mermaid sweeps only today at open mat. thank you, leandro lo. https://t.co/JcaJHdIf21

Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis also paid tribute to Lo, sharing a picture with the BJJ legend.

Dillon Danis @dillondanis l RIP my brother Leandro Lo RIP my brother Leandro Lo ❤️ l https://t.co/ILLISdynhi

Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson and UFC referee Marc Goddard shared their condolences as well.

Josh Thomson @THEREALPUNK 🏽 The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo, My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend The word legend is thrown around way to much in sports but it can’t be thrown around enough when it comes to your name in Jiu Jitsu || Leandro Lo, My heart and prayers to your family my brother. Rest easy my friend ❤️🙏🏽 https://t.co/XkLOCXNZHz

Marc Goddard @marcgoddard_uk Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu jitsu legend. Shocking. Wow. Unbelievably tragic news about Leandro Lo. RIP to a jiu jitsu legend. Shocking.

The MMA community in general is shocked by the tragic passing of Lo, who is a true legend of the sport.

FloGrappling @FloGrappling



Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, teammates and fans of Leandro Lo. The jiu-jitsu world will never forget. World Champion, mentor, legend 🕊Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, teammates and fans of Leandro Lo. The jiu-jitsu world will never forget. World Champion, mentor, legend 🕊🙏Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends, teammates and fans of Leandro Lo. The jiu-jitsu world will never forget. https://t.co/ps0hOxhdv3

BJJ Scout @bjjscout

8x Jiu Jitsu World champion Leandro Lo reported dead after a dispute with a man Devastating. Literally the reason I started my channel. The BJJ community mourns this loss.8x Jiu Jitsu World champion Leandro Lo reported dead after a dispute with a man calfkicker.com/8x-jiu-jitsu-w… Devastating. Literally the reason I started my channel. The BJJ community mourns this loss.8x Jiu Jitsu World champion Leandro Lo reported dead after a dispute with a man calfkicker.com/8x-jiu-jitsu-w… https://t.co/lD92v6zQKN

Eddie Kinkston @GreyJoggersPapi Leandro Lo really changed my life w his Jiu Jitsu mane. In 2012, he came outta nowhere and showed that you can accomplish great thangs coming from nothing. I always carried that w me. RIP Leandro Lo really changed my life w his Jiu Jitsu mane. In 2012, he came outta nowhere and showed that you can accomplish great thangs coming from nothing. I always carried that w me. RIP

IBJJF @ibjjf 🏼🕊 The IBJJF and Jiu Jitsu community are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Leandro Lo. Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats. Rest in peace legend.🏼🕊 The IBJJF and Jiu Jitsu community are extremely saddened to hear of the passing of Leandro Lo. Lo was one of the greatest athletes our sport has ever produced. An example of a true black belt, martial artist and champion on and off the mats. Rest in peace legend. 🙏🏼🕊 https://t.co/lHK3n8pF4K

Sucra @bruno__sa Very sad day for the Jiu-Jitsu nation. Legend Leandro Lo, dead because of a bar fight. Unbelievable. He won the World Championship for the 8th time this year, 2022, at 33 years old. Very sad day for the Jiu-Jitsu nation. Legend Leandro Lo, dead because of a bar fight. Unbelievable. He won the World Championship for the 8th time this year, 2022, at 33 years old. https://t.co/FpUQ2mI147

Tiago Pamplona @Tiagopamplona Faleceu nessa madrugada, aos 33 anos, um dos maiores nomes da história do Jiu Jitsu.



Leandro Lo certamente tinha muito mais pra viver e conquistar. Uma tristeza ver um atleta tão talentoso partindo tão cedo.



🖤 Faleceu nessa madrugada, aos 33 anos, um dos maiores nomes da história do Jiu Jitsu. Leandro Lo certamente tinha muito mais pra viver e conquistar. Uma tristeza ver um atleta tão talentoso partindo tão cedo. 🖤 https://t.co/vE4QwKmkkP

Michael Rentz @GMichaelRentzJR



A true champion. In a world full of imposters and dilettantes, combat sports weed them out quickly. You can't fake fighting. It is the most authentic thing you can do in today's word.



And Leandro Lo was actually one of the bests to ever do it. MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead in Brazil; MMA community mourns mmajunkie.usatoday.com/lists/news-lea… Jiu-jitsu legend Leandro Lo shot dead in Brazil; MMA community mourns mmajunkie.usatoday.com/lists/news-lea… RIP to an actual GOAT.A true champion. In a world full of imposters and dilettantes, combat sports weed them out quickly. You can't fake fighting. It is the most authentic thing you can do in today's word.And Leandro Lo was actually one of the bests to ever do it. twitter.com/mmajunkie/stat… RIP to an actual GOAT. A true champion. In a world full of imposters and dilettantes, combat sports weed them out quickly. You can't fake fighting. It is the most authentic thing you can do in today's word. And Leandro Lo was actually one of the bests to ever do it. twitter.com/mmajunkie/stat…

While fans mourn the tragic death of Lo, many are unwilling to let his murder simply pass and are demanding justice for the grappling wizard. MMA journalist Elias Cepeda wrote:

"It's gross seeing so many people post about Lo's killing as though he passed away in his sleep at age 90. He was murdered with a gun and the suspect is a police officer. It's time to demand justice, not sanitize his murder. Police killings are on the rise in Brazil."

Elias Cepeda @EliasCepeda It's gross seeing so many people post about Leandro Lo's killing as though he passed away in his sleep at age 90. He was murdered with a gun and the suspect is a police officer. It's time to demand justice, not sanitize his murder. Police killings are on the rise in Brazil. It's gross seeing so many people post about Leandro Lo's killing as though he passed away in his sleep at age 90. He was murdered with a gun and the suspect is a police officer. It's time to demand justice, not sanitize his murder. Police killings are on the rise in Brazil.

D. O. @seaofsinxxx An off duty police officer ended the short life of one of the greatest Jiu Jitsu champions in the world. All because his ego was so hurt after he lost a fight in a bar that he had to grab a gun to get his revenge. Fuck cops, cowards with guns. RIP Leandro Lo An off duty police officer ended the short life of one of the greatest Jiu Jitsu champions in the world. All because his ego was so hurt after he lost a fight in a bar that he had to grab a gun to get his revenge. Fuck cops, cowards with guns. RIP Leandro Lo https://t.co/b3FPgBcarw

Leandro Lo was shot over a bar-fight

Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after being shot over a bar-fight during a concert in Brazil. According to the police report (h/t Combate), police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in Lo's murder.

The police report stated that Lo took down Velozo and pinned him after the police officer took a bottle from his table. After they were separated, Velozo reportedly pulled a gun and shot Lo in the forehead.

The BJJ legend was aged 33 and recently won the IBJJF World Championship in the light-heavyweight division in California. This was Lo's eighth win at the championships since 2012. He holds BJJ wins over notable grappling figures like Andre Galvao, Dillon Danis and UFC fighter Gilbert Burns.

