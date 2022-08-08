"Mermaid sweeps only today at open mat" - MMA community mourns BJJ legend Leandro Lo getting shot dead in Brazil 

BJJ legend Leandro Lo was recently shot dead during a concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The MMA community has come togehter to mourned the tragedy, unitedly sharing their messages on social media.
A fan suggested that grappling open mats should only allow Mermaid sweeps today as a tribute to the former eight-time IBJJF world champion. Mermaid sweep was a signature move of Lo throughout his career. @lifeofgeorgec wrote on Twitter:
"mermaid sweeps only today at open mat. thank you, leandro lo."
Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis also paid tribute to Lo, sharing a picture with the BJJ legend.
Former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson and UFC referee Marc Goddard shared their condolences as well.
The MMA community in general is shocked by the tragic passing of Lo, who is a true legend of the sport.
While fans mourn the tragic death of Lo, many are unwilling to let his murder simply pass and are demanding justice for the grappling wizard. MMA journalist Elias Cepeda wrote:
"It's gross seeing so many people post about Lo's killing as though he passed away in his sleep at age 90. He was murdered with a gun and the suspect is a police officer. It's time to demand justice, not sanitize his murder. Police killings are on the rise in Brazil."
Leandro Lo was shot over a bar-fight
Leandro Lo was declared brain dead after being shot over a bar-fight during a concert in Brazil. According to the police report (h/t Combate), police officer Henrique Otávio Oliveira Velozo is a suspect in Lo's murder.
The police report stated that Lo took down Velozo and pinned him after the police officer took a bottle from his table. After they were separated, Velozo reportedly pulled a gun and shot Lo in the forehead.
The BJJ legend was aged 33 and recently won the IBJJF World Championship in the light-heavyweight division in California. This was Lo's eighth win at the championships since 2012. He holds BJJ wins over notable grappling figures like Andre Galvao, Dillon Danis and UFC fighter Gilbert Burns.