MMA doctor fact-checks Joe Rogan for claiming Alex Pereira popped his toe back into place at UFC 303

Dr. David Abbasi does not concur with Joe Rogan's assessment that Alex Pereira popped his dislocated toe back into place at UFC 303.

The light heavyweight champion delivered another stunning knockout this past weekend as he put Jiri Prochazka's lights out with a head kick in their title fight rematch. However, 'Poatan' was visibly in pain following the win and constantly kept checking his left toe for any possible injuries incurred from the kick.

Despite Rogan's claims of the Brazilian popping his toe back into place, Dr.Abbasi doesn't believe that the fighter dislocated his toe at all. In a recent post on X, the sports surgeon claimed that Pereira suffered no dislocation but rather incurred a bunion during the fight:

"Joe Rogan and the UFC, would you guys just chill out? This is not popping your toe back into place. This toe is not dislocated, if anything it looks like Alex Pereira probably has a bunion. If you look, he has got that prominence there where that first metatarsal phalangeal joint is... and then look how his toe is like rotated down what we call pronated. This is all consistent with something called a bunion. So he did not pop his toe back into place."

Catch Dr.David Abbasi's comments on Alex Pereira's toe injury below:

According to an article by Mayo Clinic, a Bunion is a bony bump that forms on the outside of your big toe when bones on the front part of the foot move out of their optimal position.

Pereira has now defended the 205-pound title twice. Notably, 'Poatan' now has had more title fights than non-title bouts in the UFC.

Alex Pereira reiterates his heavyweight ambitions

Alex Pereira is a force to be reckoned with. Achieving double champion status in a little over two years in the world's premier MMA promotion is unprecedented.

However, 'Poatan's' tall ambitions have no end, and he is contemplating moving up to heavyweight. The 36-year-old had voiced his interest in the move up following his win at UFC 300, and this past weekend, he once again reiterated the desire.

Speaking to Joe Rogan during his post-fight interview, he stated:

"I think that [a move to heavyweight] is in my future. I said last time I was here. You know I said it a lot, but there didn't seem to be much interest in the organization, but I'm here, I'm available and I do think that's in my future."

Catch Alex Pereira's comments below (2:53):