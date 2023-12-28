MMA fan planning to prank Alex Pereira in public gets "funeral day" warnings on social media - "This tweet is basically a suicidal note" 

Alex Pereira is easily among the most feared fighters in the UFC, and the Brazilian possesses one of the deadliest left hooks in all of combat sports. Given his striking prowess, it's no surprise that a fan was recently warned against potentially pranking 'Poatan' and his partner on a train as a joke.

Pereira began his combat sports journey as a kickboxer and spent a chunk of his professional career at Glory Kickboxing, where he became the first and only fighter to hold titles in two weight classes simultaneously. In the UFC, he's the reigning light heavyweight champion and a former middleweight champion. He's the promotion's first-ever fighter to hold the 185-pound and 205-pound straps.

Given his resume, it's no surprise that Pereira's striking skills are not to be taken lightly, especially by non-trained MMA fans. A fan recently posted an old picture of Pereira with his partner on a train and sarcastically joked about bothering the couple. He wrote:

"I think I'm gonna bother this couple on the subway. They look like tourists so they'll probably spook easily."

Expand Tweet

One fan warned the original poster against trolling Alex Pereira in public and wrote:

"Tell me your funeral day bro, I'm gonna send some cool stuff."

Another fan wrote:

"This tweet is basically a suicide note."

Check out some more comments below:

Screenshots from @fromcrazyMtns on X

Alex Pereira vs. Tom Aspinall: Englishman opens up about a potential fight against 'Poatan'

Tom Aspinall recently shared his two cents on a potential fight against Alex Pereira somewhere down the line.

Aspinall recently secured the interim heavyweight title with a first-round knockout over Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295, where Pereira also won the light heavyweight championship against Jiri Prochazka via second-round TKO.

In the aftermath, 'Poatan' posted a cryptic message on Instagram that seemed to hint at his eagerness to move up to heavyweight. Tom Aspinall further fueled the rumors by posting a Christmas-themed edited picture of him and Pereira at the UFC 295 presser.

Expand Tweet

Given that UFC heavyweight king Jon Jones has been sidelined with an injury and is expected to face Stipe Miocic on his return, many speculated that Alex Pereira may be eyeing a fight against Tom Aspinall to become a three-division champion.

Adding to the speculation, the Englishman recently replied to a fan on X, who asked him to fight Pereira. He wrote:

"Great Idea."

Expand Tweet