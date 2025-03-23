MMA fan's claim about Jan Błachowicz getting "robbed" at UFC London sparks mixed reaction: "They should've had a unanimous double loss"

It's safe to say the Jan Błachowicz vs. Carlos Ulberg fight at UFC London fell short of expectations. The Polish star suffered a unanimous decision loss that's led to one fan on X/Twitter claiming that Błachowicz was robbed of a rightful win. Naturally, this drew a divisive reaction on social media.

The matchup was closely-contested with little to separate either man. Błachowicz landed heavy low kicks while chasing down his fleet-footed foe. He swung for the fences, but never quite landed as Ulberg kept his range and peppered him from the outside with jabs and straights.

"Jan Błachowicz got robbed. He landed the harder shots, and was the aggressor throughout the fight."

The fan's argument hinged on Błachowicz's forward pressure, despite Ulberg landing the seemingly cleaner shots. Regardless, it was a listless fight that did neither many any favors, especially a former light heavyweight champion like Błachowicz.

In the thread formed under the fan's tweet, other MMA fans shared their thoughts on the bout, with one of them mocking the suggestion that Błachowicz based on the short clip posted.

"Did not realise this fight was only 10 seconds."

Another fan, though, agreed with the notion that Błachowicz was the victim of improper judging.

"Ulberg ran away the whole fight"

However, others were still of the opinion that the Polish veteran did indeed lose the fight.

"Jan's face says otherwise"

Some even claimed that neither man deserved a win.

"They should've had a unanimous double loss. Neither dude did anything."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Following the win, Ulberg called for a title shot in his post-fight interview. He may have to hold off on his desire for championship gold, as Alex Pereira is expected to face newly-minted 205-pound champion Magomed Ankalaev in an immediate rematch.

Jan Błachowicz is at a career crossroads following UFC London

At 42 years old, Jan Błachowicz is no spring chicken. He is already in the twilight of his career and looked slower than usual last night. His quest to regain the light heavyweight title has gone up in smoke, as he is now on one of the worst runs of his career.

He is on a two-fight losing streak, a three-fight winless streak due to the controversial draw against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 282, and 1-3-1 in his last five fights. While he is still in the top five of the division, it's difficult to see how he maintains his position come Tuesday's rankings reshuffle.

