MMA fighter Cris Lencioni walks out of hospital on his own after shock cardiac arrest and two-month coma ordeal

In what's being seen as a positive development in Cris Lencioni's recovery, the Bellator MMA fighter was reportedly able to walk out of the hospital on his own.

The 29-year-old was scheduled to fight Bellator MMA mainstay James Gallagher in a featherweight bout at Bellator 298 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, USA, on August 11, 2023. However, on June 8, 2023, Lencioni shockingly suffered a cardiac arrest while training at a gym in Spokane, Washington, USA.

His Bellator matchup against Gallagher was resultantly canceled. Additionally, the heart attack is said to have caused Lencioni brain damage, possibly due to the lack of oxygen available to the brain when he was unconscious.

According to Cris Lencioni's wife Marca Lencioni, the doctors suggested that the cardiac arrest could have been caused by Long QT syndrome. It's a health issue that affects the heart's ability to relax after a heartbeat, which results in dangerous irregularities in a person's heartbeat.

Regardless, Marca Lencioni also highlighted that her husband was making good progress on his road to recovery, as he started responding to stimuli such as her communication with him.

Furthermore, UFC lightweight Terrance McKinney has now taken to his official Twitter account to post a photo of Cris Lencioni with a few others outside the hospital he'd been admitted. McKinney indicated that after the cardiac arrest incident and spending time in a coma, Lencioni is making incredible progress in his recovery.

Noting that Lencioni walked out of the hospital on his own, McKinney tweeted:

"2 months ago Cris Lencioni went into cardiac arrest and since then he relearned to do everything. Today he walked out of the hospital on his own. The comeback kid"

When Marca Lencioni shed light on Cris Lencioni's quick progress in his recovery

In July 2023, Marca Lencioni spoke to MMA Fighting and explained how Cris Lencioni surprised many with his quick recovery rate from his health-related incident. With Lencioni still hospitalized at that time, she implied that they were looking at alternative treatment options as well.

As revealed by her social media posts, the Bellator fighter is working on learning to speak again as well as general motor functions (movement). Besides, Marca Lencioni asserted that the doctors scrapped the long-term acute care hospital plan, as Cris Lencioni exceeded their expectations in his recovery.

She revealed that the doctors were also planning to install an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator to safeguard him from any future heart-related issues. Moreover, she alluded to the fact that he's young and doing "really well." She stated:

"He’s still got a while until he’s ready to leave, and we are still looking into alternative treatment options. They dropped the [long-term acute care hospital] center after seeing how quickly he was progressing."

As of this time, it's unclear as to how long Lencioni's overall recovery and rehabilitation would take before he could resume full-time MMA training and competition again. Fans can expect additional details regarding the same to unravel in the time to come.