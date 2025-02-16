MMA fighter who once lost to Ilia Topuria blatantly accuses opponent Calvin Kattar of cheating at UFC Vegas 102: "Slipperiest guy I've ever seen"

UFC featherweight Youssef Zalal has hurled accusations against Calvin Kattar after UFC Vegas 102. The two individuals locked horns in the co-main event on February 15 and the fight card took place at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Prior to the clash, Zalal had scored six victories in a row. Kattar, on the other hand, walked into the fight with a three-fight losking streak.

The fight proved to be a one-sided affair as 'The Moroccan Devil' outclassed Kattar for the majority of the three-round encounter and got the victory via unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in Zalal's favor.

After the bout, Zalal made an ppearance at the post-fight press conference where he claimed that Kattar's legs felt way more slippery than usual.

"Bro, this is the crazy part, we worked a lot of grappling, I s**t you not, I felt like there's vaseline all over his legs. I swear to god. It was the most slipperiest guy I've ever seen in my life. I'm not trying to that guy... but that was suspicious, bro."

Check out Youssef Zalal's comments below:

With the victory, Zalal is now on a eight-fight undefeated streak in the UFC. This impressive run includes victories over names like Billy Quarantillo and Jack Shore.

But the 28-year-old has shared the octagon with bigger names than the ones mentioned above.

After scoring three straight victories to start his UFC career, Zalal was matched up against the current featherweight king Ilia Topuria in October 2020. The fight took place at the du Forum in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The bout proved to be a competitive affair where both fighters had moments of success. The contest went the 15-minute distance and ended with a unanimous decision victrory for 'El Matador'. All three judges scored the fight 29-28 in favor of Topuria.

