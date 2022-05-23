Former MMA fighter William Cassoday chokes-out wanted felon attacking police officer

Former MMA fighter William Cassoday subdued a man attacking a cop on the side of the road in Indiana.

According to reports, while Cassoday was in the car with his wife on his way to see his mother, he noticed a man punching a police officer. The attack happened sometime before 4:30 p.m. near Swanson Road and U.S. Highway 6 in Portage, Indiana. Instinctually, the 39-year-old former mixed martial artist pulled over to assist. He performed a rear-naked choke on suspected felon Christopher Delgado, who was pulled over for an outstanding warrant for auto-theft.

Below is a post from the NY Post Twitter page about the altercation:

William Cassoday made easy work of Delgado, as he had a sizeable difference and MMA training. He pinned the wanted man to the ground until more help arrived on the scene.

Cassoday told WMAQ-TV:

"I’m 280 pounds - this guy was probably half my size."

He also added:

"I just did a little drag so that his body would turn and I put him what we call a rear naked choke and just tighten it up dropped him to the ground."

Due to Cassoday's bravery, the cop took little damage and should be just fine.

William Cassoday is a brown belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitusu. He has trained in mixed martial arts for thirteen years on and off and is currently working towards obtaining his black belt.

William Cassoday shows bravery similar to Kevin Holland

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani



3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured.



One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again.



abc13.com/ra-sushi-shoot… A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 ppl were inside, per reports.3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured.One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again. A gunman opened fire in a Houston restaurant last night. 40-50 ppl were inside, per reports.3 men immediately took the gunman down, subdued him and took his gun away. No one was injured. One of those heroes? KEVIN HOLLAND, I’m told. He did it again.abc13.com/ra-sushi-shoot…

MMA fighters already come with insurmountable courage just to get into the combat sport. It takes courage and guts to get in the octagon and bring an opponent to their knees. However, some mixed martial artists have taken it a step further and have become good samaritans in the community.

Like Cassoday, there are other fighters who have stepped in to save others. Back in March, Kevin Holland and another MMA fighter, Patrick Robinson, stopped a gunman from shooting up a restaurant in Houston, Texas. Nearly fifty people were in the establishment and absolutely no one got hurt. But that isn't the only example of how great Holland is outside the cage. Last October, he also subdued a man in his neighborhood who was trying to steal a car.

Cassoday is to be honored at some point in the future by the Indiana police. Holland has received a lot of well-deserved praise for his two acts of selflessness and courage and has been deemed a hero.

