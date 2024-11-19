MMA journalist calls out Jon Jones for having "listening comprehension issues" over claims of Stipe Miocic talking about his kids ahead of UFC 309

Jon Jones delivered a spectacular performance against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. In his first heavyweight title defense, Jones landed a spinning back kick to Miocic's rib cage, followed by a series of punches to secure a third-round victory.

Leading up to the clash, Jones alleged that the 42-year-old made disrespectful remarks about his relationship with his children in one of the clips.

During the post-fight press conference, a reporter asked 'Bones' if he was referring to a clip from Miocic's appearance on Rampage Jackson's podcast. Jones dismissed this assumption, clarifying that it was not the clip he was referencing. He then addressed the situation, stating:

"No, no, no. It was him in his living room and - I don't remember exactly how it was said - but pretty much what he was saying was 'when my kids look back on me and my past, at least my kids will never think that I'm an a**hole'... I Made him pay for it."

MMA Junkie shared the clip on their Instagram, sparking significant reactions from numerous enthusiasts of the sport.

Check out Jon Jones’ comments below:

Prominent analyst Luke Thomas weighed in on the remarks, offering sharp criticism of those in the comments section. He wrote:

“No, he didn’t. This is completely imagined or Jones has listening comprehension issues.”

Screenshot of Luke Thomas' comment

Jon Jones appreciates Stipe Miocic following UFC 309 victory

In the UFC 309 countdown video, Stipe Miocic called out Jon Jones with the phrase, "Bring it on, b**ch." In response, Jones shared his disappointment on social media, expressing that such disrespect was unnecessary.

During their first faceoff at the pre-fight press conference, Jones refused to shake Miocic’s hand and mentioned that he was taking the fight personally.

However, in the aforementioned video, Jones reflected on the buildup to the fight and expressed that he still respects Miocic, saying:

“I really want to take a moment also to say thank you to Stipe Miocic... Even thought I did not like you during this event, I appreciate you and I respect you so much. Thank you to you, your family. God bless you. Sincerely."

