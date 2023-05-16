MMA journalist points out shocking stats about UFC main event cancelations in 2023

MMA journalist Zane Simon has revealed a shocking stat about UFC main events being canceled in 2023.

While card changes and even cancelations are quite normal in the world of combat sports, there has been a comparatively high number of main event changes this year.

According to Simon, 13 out of the 25 announced or teased cards have already been hit with changes in 2023. He took to Twitter to report the news and stated:

"As far as I can tell there have already been 13 UFC cards hit with main event changes this year out of 25 headlined cards announced or teased."

Take a look at his tweet below:

As far as I can tell there have already been 13 UFC cards hit with main event changes this year out of 25 headlined cards announced or teased.

In the tweets that followed, Simon gave a complete list of the main event changes that have happened in the company this year.

Take a look at all the fights canceled or rescheduled so far in 2023 below:

Zane Simon @TheZaneSimon @patdannamma

Feb 4: Lewis/Spivak was TKZ in Korea

Feb 18: Andrade/Blanchfield was Vera/Sandhagen

Feb 25: Muniz/Allen was Krylov/Spann

Mar 11: Yan/Dvalishvili was Smith/Hill

Jan 14: Strickland/Imavov was Gastelum/Imavov
Feb 4: Lewis/Spivak was TKZ in Korea
Feb 18: Andrade/Blanchfield was Vera/Sandhagen
Feb 25: Muniz/Allen was Krylov/Spann
Mar 11: Yan/Dvalishvili was Smith/Hill
Mar 25: Vera/Sandhagen was Aldana/Pennington

Zane Simon @TheZaneSimon @patdannamma

May 13: Rozenstruik/Almeida was Smith/Walker

May 20: Dern/Hill was Pennington/Aldana

Jun 3: France/Albazi was Hermansson/Allen

Jun 10: Nunes/Aldana was Nunes/Pena

Jun 17: Vettori/Canonier was Topuria/Emmett

Apr 29: Song/Simon was Tsarukyan/Moicano
May 13: Rozenstruik/Almeida was Smith/Walker
May 20: Dern/Hill was Pennington/Aldana
Jun 3: France/Albazi was Hermansson/Allen
Jun 10: Nunes/Aldana was Nunes/Pena
Jun 17: Vettori/Canonier was Topuria/Emmett
Jul 15 Holm/Silva was RDA/Luque

Dana White reacts to Deiveson Figueiredo pulling out of UFC 290

Dana White recently confirmed that Deiveson Figueiredo will not be fighting at UFC 290 as previously announced. The former flyweight champion was scheduled to take on Manel Kape at the pay-per-view event.

However, their fight appeared to be in jeopardy after news of Figueiredo's injury emerged. Dana White cleared up the speculation on Saturday at the press conference following UFC Charlotte and revealed that the former flyweight champion would be moving to bantamweight.

It is worth noting that Deiveson Figueiredo had a difficult time making the 125-pound flyweight limit during his time in the division. Following his loss to Brandon Moreno in January, it was suggested that he would move up in weight, but it was later announced that Figueiredo would stay in the division for one more fight.

While addressing the whole fiasco surrounding Deiveson Figueiredo and his next fight, Dana White had this to say:

"So yes, [the fight with Kape was going to happen], and then [Figueiredo] tells some guy, 'No [the fight isn't going to happen].' Then I hear again yesterday [that] yes [the fight will happen]. And now he just tells me that [Figueiredo] is moving up in weight. Who the hell knows man? Who the hell knows? This is the nutty sh*t we have to deal with on a daily basis."

Catch his comments below:

