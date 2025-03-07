MMA Legend accuses Justin Gaethje of having "Sean Strickland bug", urges 'The Highlight' not to be one dimensional at UFC 313: "Not your first rodeo"

A former UFC flyweight champion wants Justin Gaethje to not repeat the same mistakes at UFC 313, as Sean Strickland did at UFC 312. Gaethje, who was scheduled to lock horns with Dan Hooker, will not fight short-notice opponent Rafael Fiziev this weekend after's 'The Hangman's' withdrawal due to a hand injury.

Gaethje previously locked horns with Fiziev at UFC 286 and won by a majority decision. Before the impending rematch, Demetrious Johnson, on his YouTube channel, has offered 'The Highlight' tips on winning.

According to Johnson, Gaethje mostly relies on his striking like Sean Strickland and cuts out on other techniques that could help him dominate his foe. However, at UFC 313, Johnson wants 'The Highlight' not to rely on striking but rather wrestle, land takedowns, and have strong head movement.

He said:

"Justin Gaethje tends to not go out there and wrestle. Jab, boom, double leg, pass guard and look to submit. He tends to take the path of striking and leg kick and getting those exchanges… So it’s almost kind of like that Sean Strickland bug where if the fight is going a certain way he won’t deter off the path and do something different right."

'Mighty Mouse' added:

"Don’t be gun shy. This isn not your first rodeo. You’ve been knocked out. You knocked out people… Don’t be gun shy… If you’re worried about getting knocked out, then grapple."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (6:13):

Justin Gaethje expecting a war against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313

Justin Gaethje stated during the UFC 313 media day that he wants to defeat Fiziev but sustain fewer wounds and scars in the process so he won't need to visit the hospital. However, as an action fighter, Gaethje is aware that he is going to battle and intends to give it his all to win with the same mentality as his past outings.

"I don't plan on going to the hospital. I'm just hoping I'm alive and I can walk, so I can golf with my dad and brother the next day. But I mean, I'm here to go to war. Whatever that entails, then so be it."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

