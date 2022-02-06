Benson Henderson is not sure if Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle FC can afford him - "Bellator pays me a lot of money"

Benson Henderson's recent split decision win over Khabib Nurmagomedov's teammate Islam Mamedov marked the final bout of his Bellator contract. In the event’s aftermath, the now-free agent stated that he was weighing up his options, but is unsure what the future holds.

'Smooth' also briefly interacted with Khabib about possibly joining his ranks considering that 'The Eagle' is now a promoter himself. While Henderson would be a great addition to Eagle FC's thriving roster, he's unsure if the relatively new promotion can afford to pay him as well as Bellator.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Benson Henderson said:

"Bellator pays me a lot of money. I don't know if Eagle FC has that kind of money or whatnot. But if they do, I'm not going to say no to someone throwing me a bunch of change."

Watch Benson Henderson's full interaction with TMZ Sports in the video below:

Benson Henderson wants Bellator title before retiring from MMA

Henderson, a former WEC and UFC lightweight champion, has revealed that he aspires to become a Bellator champion before calling it a career.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, the 38-year-old said he hopes to re-sign with the promotion to finally capture a title under its banner. 'Smooth' also stated that he believes he underdelivered for what he was paid by the company.

“I want to re-sign with Bellator. I want to get a Bellator belt around my waist. I feel bad for Bellator. I feel like I underperformed my contract for Bellator. They paid me a lot of money. I should have done a better job for Bellator.”

Watch Henderson's full conversation on The MMA Hour in the video below:

Henderson last competed in the UFC in 2015 where he scored a split decision win against Jorge Masvisal.

The following year, he signed with Bellator MMA and was immediately booked in a welterweight title bout against Andrey Koreshkov. While Henderson lost the fight, he has been involved in several high-profile matches ever since at both 155 and 170 pounds.

