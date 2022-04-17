"For sure" - Cris Cyborg still eyeing a rematch against Amanda Nunes

Cris Cyborg is still considering a rematch against Amanda Nunes. According to the legendary female fighter, this matchup will take place even if it requires the two of them to make the fight on their own.

In her most recent interview with TMZ Sports, Cyborg was asked if she still wants a rematch against Amanda Nunes. She responded:

“Yes of course. You know, yeah, at the beginning after the loss I said, 'Man I want to [rematch].' But you know, we know we don’t deal together... But we never know, never know the future. Only God knows.”

Next, she was asked if she thinks that the two of them will fight in the future. The Curitiba native replied:

“Yeah, for sure, maybe [in] a different organization. Maybe we gonna make fight happen. I don’t know.”

Cris Cyborg fought Amanda Nunes at UFC 232 back in 2018. This was her third defense of the UFC women’s featherweight championship. Shockingly, Nunes knocked out her favored compatriot in the very first round. It was Cyborg's first loss since 2005, which snapped a 20-fight win streak.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec29.2018



2 years ago today,



Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg to become the first Women’s Double Champion in UFC history. Dec29.20182 years ago today,Amanda Nunes knocked out Cris Cyborg to become the first Women’s Double Champion in UFC history. https://t.co/Hj7vXVOY9C

Until that point, Cyborg had the aura of an unstoppable fighter who could easily beat any opponent. To her credit, she bounced back and won all of her next five fights, capturing the Bellator women’s featherweight title in the process.

Nunes took over Cyborg’s position as the unstoppable juggernaut of women's MMA. She stacked up an impressive 11-fight win streak of her own until she was submitted in another big upset by Julianna Peña at UFC 269.

Watch the entire interview below:

When will the Amanda Nunes-Julianna Peña rematch happen?

The much-anticipated second encounter between Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña is expected to take place sometime in the summer, probably in July or August.

UFC @ufc



is the NEW UFC BW champion #UFC269 The biggest upset in UFC 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! @VenezuelanVixen is the NEW UFC BW champion The biggest upset in UFC 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! @VenezuelanVixen is the NEW UFC BW champion 👑 #UFC269 https://t.co/5nxFJQP44a

Pena and Nunes will take on the role of coaches for The Ultimate Fighter 30, which is set to start airing on May 3. The show will culminate with the pair clashing in their rematch for the UFC women’s bantamweight title. However, no specific date for the fight has been announced yet.

After UFC 269, Dana White said in an interview with ESPN MMA that this will be the biggest fight in women’s MMA history:

"The Pena rematch with Nunes will probably be the biggest women's fight of all time. That rematch would be the biggest women's fight of all time. Ronda Rousey and Holly [Holm] is the one right now. In every way, it could possibly be, it will. I do not think it, but I know it. It will crush that fight."

Watch the entire interview below:

