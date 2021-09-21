"Rodtang is the toughest you can get when it comes to stand-up" - Demetrious Johnson previews his special rules fight against Muay Thai stalwart Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Demetrious Johnson believes his upcoming opponent and Muay Thai legend Rodtang Jitmuangnon is the toughest fighter to conquer when it comes to striking. Rodtang is known as 'Iron Man' because of his incredible ability to absorb strikes while moving forward and inflicting severe damage with his own shots.

Johnson and Jitmuangnon are scheduled to collide in a unique mixed rules bout at ONE Championship's 10-year anniversary show on December 5 in Singapore. Demetrious Johnson weighed in on the fight in a recent interview with MMA Junkie.

"I've seen him get hit and nothing fazes this man, hence, his name is 'Iron Man'. I've seen him get kicked clean in the neck by John Haggerty, which I believe is one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world behind Rodtang...I mean, Rodtang is the toughest you get when it comes to stand-up. So, I think me taking this fight just shows that I am ready to put on a good show for the fans," Demetrious Johnson said.

Johnson and Rodtang will compete in a bantamweight bout consisting of four three-minute rounds. The first and third rounds will take place under Muay Thai rules. The second and fourth rounds, meanwhile, will be fought under MMA rules.

Can Demetrious Johnson survive two rounds of Muay Thai against the legendary Rodtang Jitmuangnon?

Demetrious Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time. He will definitely have an edge over Rodtang in the second and fourth rounds of the fight. But the question is, will he be able to withstand Rodtang's devastating strikes during the first and third rounds of Muay Thai combat?

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong spoke about the fight during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour. According to him, Rodtang has to try to knock out Johnson inside the first round. That's because if 'Mighty Mouse' manages to take the fight to the ground in the second frame, he may finish the fight.

"Rodtang has three minutes to try to knock out DJ, but if DJ survives, there’s a lot of pressure on him because Rodtang then has to survive three minutes of DJ’s explosive wrestling and submissions. DJ is probably not gonna strike with him.”

