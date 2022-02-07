Henry Cejudo reveals he was offered a choice between high-heeled shoes and an apple box at Eagle FC 44

Henry Cejudo was on commentary duty as Khabib Nurmagomedov's MMA promotion, Eagle FC, made its United States debut. Cejudo generated some hilarious comments on social media after he was seen wearing platform heels to the event.

'Triple C' recently revealed that he was left with few choices except the shoe. According to Cejudo, he was asked to choose between wearing the triple lifts or standing on an apple box.

The former two-division UFC champion said during a recent episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show:

"Listen, they gave me some options Schmo. They said, 'Listen man, you can wear a little high top shoes or we're gonna give you an apple box.' So we ended up buying these shoes and I was like,'You know what, these shoes give me an extra two inches. I'm gonna go with these shoes.' So whichever way you wanna cut, slice and dice it, I was gonna be on top of a box or I had to wear some two-inch shoes. So anyways, I went for the shoes Schmo."

Catch Henry Cejudo talking about his heels below:

Henry Cejudo was excited to be a part of Eagle FC

Henry Cejudo was brought onboard for Eagle FC's US debut as part of the commentary team. The former two-division UFC champion was excited for his new gig in Khabib Nurmagomedov's rising promotion.

According to Cejudo, Khabib's name being linked to the promotion guarantees a certain degree of efficiency. 'Triple C' also claimed that the Eagle FC 44 venue bore some resemblance to the UFC Apex.

He said during an episode of the Triple C & Schmo Show:

"These people are just professionals man. They know that they’re going to attach Khabib to their name, that they got to do things right. So everything from the commentating, to the fights, to the lighting, to the music, to the spectators. It’s not gonna be open just like to the public, like it’s gonna be a pretty cool invite-only league… I believe it’s going to revolutionize a lot. It reminds me a lot of like, the apex, but it’s just a little bit better because these people took over a whole TV studio and it’s and it’s an arena. It’s super, super cool I can’t wait.”

Watch the full episode below:

