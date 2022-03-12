"They're over the hill, old, washed up bozos" - Jake Paul calls fans stupid for supporting Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal

Jake Paul has fired shots at Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal's followers on social media.

The YouTuber-turned-professional boxer is back to mocking UFC stars. In his latest dig at McGregor and Masvidal, Paul took aim at their loyal fans.

According to 'The Problem Child,' he feels bad for McGregor and Masvidal's fans as they don't realize how terrible they are as fighters. He referred to 'The Nototrious' and 'Gamebred' as "old washed up bozos" and vowed to knock them both out.

In a Twitter video post, Paul said:

“A new saying is, I feel bad for stupid people cause, they’re so stupid they don’t even realize they’re stupid. A lot of the people on this abyss is like the people who think that [Jorge] Masvidal is a good fighter. It’s like the people who think that Conor McGregor is still a good fighter. These guys haven’t won fights in I don’t know how the f—k long, they’re over the hill, old washed up bozos and I’m gonna knock them both the f—k out.”

Watch Jake Paul's rant below:

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn



[ @JakePaul] Jake Paul on Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor: “They’re over the hill, old, washed up bozos and I’m gonna knock them both the f*** out.”@JakePaul] Jake Paul on Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor: “They’re over the hill, old, washed up bozos and I’m gonna knock them both the f*** out.”[🎥 @JakePaul] https://t.co/XDRlnmTY14

Jake Paul joins Henry Cejudo in making fun of Conor McGregor's boxing

Conor McGregor recently posted a short video of him doing some boxing and hitting the pads. As expected, 'The Notorious' drew attention once again with Jake Paul and Henry Cejudo leading the way.

Cejudo criticized McGregor's stance and noted that his "hands are down" and his "distance is off." Paul, on the other hand, reckoned that the Irish MMA superstar's chin was too exposed and had "no head movement."

Ultimately, 'The Problem Child' claimed he could knock McGregor out in either boxing or MMA. In a recent Twitter post, Paul wrote:

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. “Right hand of God.”

Check out the tweet below:

Paul is coming off a sensational KO win over Tyron Woodley in their rematch last December. He is currently weighing his choices for his next opponent and it seems like McGregor is still on his list, especially since he posted his boxing training video.

Edited by David Andrew