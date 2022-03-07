"He looked like he walks around 195-200lbs" - Jorge Masvidal's manager dismisses narrative that Conor McGregor is too small for 'Gamebred'

Jorge Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa has dismissed the narrative that Conor McGregor is too small for ‘Gamebred’.

In 2019, it was rumored that Masvidal could potentially face former UFC featherweight (145-pound) and lightweight (155-pound) champion Conor McGregor in a welterweight (170-pound) bout.

After scoring the fastest KO in UFC history by finishing Ben Askren in five seconds at UFC 239 in July 2019, Masvidal proceeded to call out McGregor. TMZ Sports subsequently interviewed UFC president Dana White asking him about a possible McGregor-Masvidal matchup. White responded:

“Masvidal’s too big for Conor."

The interviewer noted that McGregor has previously fought at welterweight. White agreed, but suggested that McGregor is at a size disadvantage at welterweight, adding:

“There’s plenty of fights for him (Masvidal) in his weight division without Conor. He’s too big for Conor. Conor doesn’t belong at 170. He’s got the ba**s to fight at 170, but he doesn’t belong there.”

In the days that followed, White revealed that Conor McGregor wasn’t happy with the former's comments. Apparently, ‘Notorious’ believed he wasn’t at a size disadvantage against Masvidal and let White know the same.

Following Masvidal’s unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington on Saturday at UFC 272, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani addressed the possibility of ‘Gamebred’ fighting McGregor next.

Helwani discussed a McGregor-Masvidal matchup on The Ringer MMA Show alongside Chuck Mindenhall and Petesy Carroll. They notably alluded to White’s comments regarding the fight and McGregor’s disagreement with White's observation.

Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa responded to Helwani’s aforementioned discussion. Kawa indicated that there isn’t any significant size difference between ‘Gamebred’ and McGregor. Kawa posted a tweet that read:

“I saw mcgregor in Dublin. He’s not small. He looked like he walks around 195-200lbs jacked.”

Jorge Masvidal on a possible fight against Conor McGregor

During a Q&A session on his Rumble channel last month, Masvidal asserted that he’s willing to fight McGregor. However, he doubts that the Irishman would want to face him. ‘Gamebred’ said in this regard:

"A lot of people say that they would kick my a** and you can find them in the graveyard. I don't know what you want me to tell you but you know what I would do to that f***ing midget."

While ‘Gamebred’ has competed at welterweight for the past several years, McGregor’s last fight transpired at lightweight. The Irishman is currently recovering from a gruesome leg injury he suffered last July.

‘Notorious’ is expected to make his highly anticipated return later this year.

Details regarding his opponent and weight class for his comeback fight are yet to be revealed, though.

