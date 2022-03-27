"Free Nate Diaz" - Jake Paul the latest to speak out against the UFC in support of Nate Diaz

Jake Paul is one of many who are speaking out against the UFC in support of Nate Diaz. Over the past several months, Paul has been one of the UFC’s biggest critics with regards to issues like fighter pay and better healthcare for UFC athletes.

The 25-year-old Paul made his professional boxing debut in 2020 and has established himself as a major box office attraction. The cruiserweight pugilist has amassed a 5-0 record in the pro boxing realm and has notably challenged MMA megastars such as Conor McGregor, Jorge Masvidal, and Nate Diaz to face him in the boxing ring.

Interestingly, Diaz has just one fight left on his current UFC contract. He last fought in June 2021 and has subsequently been asking the UFC to give him another fight but to no avail.

Well, earlier today, Diaz posted a tweet that’s set the MMA community abuzz. Tagging UFC president Dana White and the UFC’s Executive Vice President and Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell in his tweet, the Stockton native requested his release from the UFC.

He stated:

“I Would like to request to be released from the @ufc @danawhite @hunter I apologize for asking online but u don’t give me a fight asap I got sh** to do”

Check out the tweet below:

Diaz’s tweet has caused quite a stir in the combat sports world, with top-tier fighters like MMA legend Cris Cyborg expressing their support for him and asking the UFC to free Diaz. Similarly, Jake Paul, too, asserted his support for Diaz and tweeted:

“Free Nate Diaz"

Check out the post below:

Dustin Poirier believes longtime rival Nate Diaz has retired

UFC lightweight star Dustin Poirier was set to face MMA megastar Nate Diaz in a lightweight bout back in 2018. The fight fell apart, however, due to Poirier suffering a hip injury. Regardless, ‘The Diamond’ was rumored to be facing the younger Diaz in a welterweight bout earlier this year.

Unfortunately, their long-awaited dream matchup failed to materialize yet again. Both Poirier and Diaz repeatedly claimed that they were willing to fight one another this year.

Nevertheless, the UFC didn’t book the fight. Additionally, a few days back, 'The Diamond' posted a pair of tweets suggesting that the 36-year-old has retired from MMA.

Poirier’s tweets read as follows:

“He's retired”

“Not sure... i wanted to fight nate this summer but just found out he's hanging them up. We'll see what's exciting in the future”

Presently, the consensus is that the UFC is unlikely to release Diaz from his contract before he competes in his final UFC fight. Many believe that the Stockton native is looking to fight out his UFC contract and then face Jake Paul in a multi-million-dollar boxing bout.

