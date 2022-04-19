Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov grapples with Ali Abdelaziz in an old clip uploaded by the Dominance MMA CEO

Ali Abdelaziz recently posted a video that shows him grappling with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In the clip, we see the manager and founder of Dominance MMA in the midst of a grappling session with former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Despite his efforts, Abdelaziz posed little threat to the Dagestani.

The following caption was attached to the video:

“He always makes me tired and After give me a choke I don’t like this Best time of my life 🤲🏾❤️😂”

Ali Abdelaziz is best known for his work as a mixed martial arts manager. However, he’s no stranger to the cage and grappling mat himself. He is a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt under Renzo Gracie and a 4th-dan black belt in Judo.

Abdelaziz also has a 1-3 professional MMA record, with his sole win coming via guillotine submission. Interestingly enough, all of his defeats came via submission. Abdelaziz also had one submission grappling bout against Shinya Aoki. He was submitted by the Japanese fighter in 12 seconds via flying armbar.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, meanwhile, has an extensive grappling background, including in disciplines like Sambo, Judo, and wrestling. He’s also a two-time Combat Sambo world champion.

Despite only holding a white belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Nurmagomedov is a black belt in Judo and obtained the rank of International Master of Sport in Sambo, Judo, hand-to-hand combat, and Pankration.

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA with an impressive 29-0 professional record, with 11 of his wins coming via submission. His last fight took place at UFC 254 back in 2020, where he choked out Justin Gaethje.

During his post-fight interview, 'The Eagle' announced his retirement from MMA. He explained that he had promised his mother that he would not continue to fight without his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

Ali Abdelaziz offered Tony Ferguson a grappling match against Khabib Nurmagomedov

The matchup between Tony Ferguson and Khabib was one of the most high-profile bouts that never materialized. It was scheduled and canceled on five different occasions for various reasons.

However, Ali Abdelaziz presented an option to make it finally happen, but on the grappling mat instead of in the octagon. Back in December 202, the Dominance MMA CEO posted the following tweet:

“@TonyFergusonXT what do you think about doing a grappling match with the Eagle in the future? I’m not picking on you, I’m serious. @TeamKhabib”

The idea was left unanswered by both Khabib and Ferguson. Fans would no doubt love to have seen it come to fruition.

