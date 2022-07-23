MMA News Roundup: Fight stopped for being too boring, UFC fans let Charles Oliveira know if they consider him champion, Nate Diaz gets support from unexpected corner 

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other news stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about a fight getting stopped for being lackluster, fellow welterweight cheering on Nate Diaz, and more.

#3. Russian MMA promotion stops fight for not being eventful

ACA fight [via @VestnikMMA on Twitter]

Russian MMA promotion Absolute Champion Akhmat witnessed an unprecedented situation recently when a bout was stopped for not living up to expectations.

Founder and chief promoter Mairbek Khasiev interfered in a fight between former UFC fighter Rashid Magomedov and former ACA title contender Ali Bagov and brought it to a halt after four rounds of snoozefest. As a result, the fighters were DQ'd and the fight was ruled a no-contest.

Вестник ММА @VestnikMMA #ACA141 : Четвертьфинальный бой Гран-при в легком весе между Рашидом Магомедовым и Али Баговым был остановлен перед началом 5-го раунда основателем лиги Майрбеком Хасиевым. Причина - излишняя пассивность. Оба бойца дисквалифицированы, бой получил статус не состоявшегося. 🔥 #ACA141: Четвертьфинальный бой Гран-при в легком весе между Рашидом Магомедовым и Али Баговым был остановлен перед началом 5-го раунда основателем лиги Майрбеком Хасиевым. Причина - излишняя пассивность. Оба бойца дисквалифицированы, бой получил статус не состоявшегося. https://t.co/GN8djw3Fg9

Mainstream MMA fans were quick to make a joke out of it and taunt Israel Adesanya, who has been criticized of late for putting up boring performances after promising barn-burners.

#2. "The champion has a name, his name is Charles Oliveira"

Charles Oliveira

After announcing one firecracker fight after another this past week, the UFC held a press conference for UFC 280 hosted by Michael Bisping and attended by Charles Oliveira, Sean O'Malley, and Belal Muhammad.

One journalist asked Oliveira how he felt about being considered the lightweight champion by many despite having lost the belt (to the scales). Oliveira left it to the fans to answer:

"Ask the people, who is the champion?"

Fans did not disappoint 'do Bronx' with their response, as the crowd erupted with thunderous cheers, reaffirming the unofficial understanding that Oliveira is indeed regarded as the lightweight king.

ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ🗿🏝 @TheArtOfWar6 This makes me so happy This makes me so happy https://t.co/2ce5MmQJ3c

#3. Belal Muhammad extends helping hand to Nate Diaz for last UFC fight

Nate Diaz to fight Khamzat Chimaev

After weeks of waiting, Nate Diaz was finally handed Khamzat Chimaev as his last fight on his UFC contract. Previously, Belal Muhammad had a bit of a back-and-forth with Khamzat Chimaev after the Chechen-born Swede's fight with Gilbert Burns, but it led to nowhere.

When asked to weigh in on the matchup, Belal Muhammad said that he would love to help Diaz train for the fight:

"I am Team Diaz over here. So Nate, hit my line. I'll come out there and help you train to win this fight."

"I'm always a Diaz fan. Chimaev lied to me, told me he was gonna meet me. Didn't hit me up, didn't answer my calls. So, now I'm Team Diaz and I'm hoping he ruins the party because obviously we know what they want to make."

Watch the full press conference below:

By "ruining the party," Muhammad seemingly refers to the possibility of UFC matching Chimaev up with the winner of Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards' title fight. Chimaev has been hyped up to be the next superstar by the promotion and in the expert opinion of many, the Diaz fight has been booked to add to his burgeoning reputation.

