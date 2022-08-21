MMA News Roundup: Former boxer puts Conor McGregor in his place, Joe Rogan pranked during UFC 278 prelims, Dana White apologizes to Paulo Costa, 'Drake Curse' hits Kamaru Usman and Jose Aldo

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In the latest issue, we talk about Conor McGregor getting trolled by a renowned former boxer, Dana White issuing an apology to Paulo Costa for unexpected testing, and more.

#4. "Who is this mouthy little p**ck talking to?" - Carl Froch to Conor McGregor

Carl Froch with his MBE

It is common knowledge that Conor McGregor does not take criticism well.

In an interview last month with JOE UK, former boxing champion Carl Froch, MBE, criticized McGregor's boxing:

"McGregor can't punch, he couldn't knock the skin off a rice pudding... I was there when he fought Floyd Mayweather – Conor McGregor is a big name because he's got the mouth and he's got the charisma."

The comments did not go unnoticed by the Irishman, as he took to Twitter during Saturday's Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 broadcast to unload a verbal barrage Froch's way:

"That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot.

The former super-middleweight champion was taking none of McGregor's antics and put 'The Notorious One' in his place:

"Who is this mouthy little p**ck talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!!"

Carl Froch MBE @Carl_Froch Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. That froch tick little scrawny pencil neck I’ll grab his head and twist it clean off at a 1er with my bare hands. Little Wally of a thing I’ll Slap you around you little toffee nose toss pot. Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!! twitter.com/thenotoriousmm… Who is this mouthy little prick talking to? I will drag you outside with that wispy beard & show you how the big boys do it!! twitter.com/thenotoriousmm…

Froch worked as an expert for Sky Sports Box Office during the world title bout, which was won by Usyk via split decision. McGregor praised the Ukrainian, but called Froch a "w**ker" in the same tweet:

"Usyk is some boxer. And froch is some w**ker hahahaha"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA Usyk is some boxer. And froch is some wanker hahahaha Usyk is some boxer. And froch is some wanker hahahaha

#3. Joe Rogan pranked during UFC 278 octagon interview

Amir Albazi

The ever-composed Joe Rogan found himself on the receiving end of a prank on Saturday during the prelims of UFC 278. After defeating flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo's brother, Francisco Figueiredo, Amir Albazi decided to play a practical joke on the color commentator by bringing in a translator for his octagon interview.

Albazi's actions left Rogan confused as he was confident he had heard Albazi speak in English before. Seconds later, Albazi broke into laughter, admitting that he was only "f***ing with" Rogan.

Watch the fun interaction below:

During the UFC 278 post-fight press conference, the Iraqi-Swiss fighter explained his intentions behind the prank:

"I always wanted to mess with Joe somehow... He's a comedian, you know. I'm a big fan of Joe's work, you know, everything he's done. So for me, it's a dream come true having Joe standing next to me, interviewing me. So I had to pull something out."

Watch the interaction below:

#2. Dana White apologizes to Paulo Costa for USADA testing

Dana White

Paulo Costa was woken up at 6 AM on the day of the UFC 278 weigh-ins by USADA agents, who wanted to take his blood sample while he was cutting weight and extremely dehydrated. Frustrated with the situation, Costa made a statement at the weigh-ins, saying "F*** USADA" after tipping the scale at 185.5 pounds for the middleweight bout against Luke Rockhold.

Addressing the matter at the UFC 278 post-fight press conference, Dana White said that he had apologized to 'Borrachinha' for the inconvenience and that it would never happen to him or any other fighter again:

"I apologized to him on stage. It'll never happen again to any fighter... You don't go in and test a guy at six in the morning when he's cutting weight. The result's going to be the same a few hours later, you wait."

Watch the press conference below:

#1. Drake loses massive sum on Kamaru Usman and Jose Aldo at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman

Only a lucky few athletes have managed to break the infamous 'Drake Curse' over the years. It is basically athletes getting caught up in the trend where the sports personality Drake bets on ends up losing.

The rapper, who is also a brand ambassador for betting company Stake, had wagered $230,000 on Jose Aldo, and two separate bets worth nearly $200,000 on Kamaru Usman.

br_betting @br_betting



He just lost $230K on Jose Aldo Drake has $200K on two Usman props in the Main Event at #UFC278 tonightHe just lost $230K on Jose Aldo Drake has $200K on two Usman props in the Main Event at #UFC278 tonight 😳He just lost $230K on Jose Aldo https://t.co/Evv1Qixg6H

Unfortunately, both fighters lost their respective bouts at UFC 278.

Aldo dropped a decision to Merab Dvalishvili in a lackluster fight and Usman was knocked out cold by Leon Edwards, missing out on his opportunity to match Anderson Silva's record of 16 consecutive UFC wins. He also gave up his welterweight throne to Edwards, who became the second UFC champion from the United Kingdom.

