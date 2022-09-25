MMA News Roundup: UFC fighter asks $10K from from fans in exchange for perks, Israel Adesanya's strategy questioned, Ali Abdelaziz endorses Donald Trump

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup, where we present the biggest UFC updates and other stories from the world of mixed martial arts.

In today's issue, we talk about one fighter offering an exclusive fan experience in lieu of sponsorship, Ali Abdelaziz lending support to Donald Trump, and more.

#3 "$10K and you will be in my corner" - Mike Davis to UFC fans

Mike Davis has a sponsorship opportunity for fans

Mike Davis has come up with a unique "experience of a lifetime" for fans in exchange for a sponsorship opportunity.

In a social media post, the UFC lightweight asked for a $10,000 sponsorship for anyone willing. In return, he offered a place in his corner team, the best seats in the house, exclusive visits to the Performance Institute, weight-cutting and walk-in experience, meet-and-greet with other fighters, and getting to step inside the octagon post-fight.

Beast Boy @MikeDavisMMA 🤔🤔

I bet there’s mma fans dying to get behind the scenes. I want to start offering an experience of a life time with each fight. 🤔🤔 I bet there’s mma fans dying to get behind the scenes. I want to start offering an experience of a life time with each fight. https://t.co/D0O76dfTJi

Davis' offer comes in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the new sponsorship UFC signed with Dwayne Johnson's 'Project Rock' shoes. Since athletes are not allowed to endorse their personal sponsors, Davis' idea has the potential to catch on.

#2 Fans have an issue with Israel Adesanya bulking up ahead of Alex Pereira fight

Israel Adesanya bulking up ahead of Alex Pereira fight

In a recent Instagram story, Israel Adesanya posted his current weight in the lead up to his massive title fight against former kickboxing nemesis Alex Pereira.

'The Last Stylebender' currently weighs 97.9 kg, which is around 215 lbs.

He appears to be more bulked up than usual, which is a strategy fighters often adopt when their opponents are known to pack a punch. Moreover, Adesanya previously decided not to put on weight when facing Jan Blachowicz at light heavyweight and paid the price, one he might not be willing to pay again.

Adesanya's weight reveal was met with some barbed responses from the fans, who criticized Izzy's weight gain strategy and declared that it would be in vain.

"Bulking will not help that chin, and will not increase his power on the level of the unreal power of poatan.... Nothing will help him November 12, poatan is coming and there is nothing he can do about it," one fan said.

#1 Ali Abdelaziz endorses Donald Trump for mid-term polls

Ali Abdelaziz supports Donald Trump ahead of mid-terms

Ali Abdelaziz has been a vocal supporter of former U.S. President Donald Trump throughout his tenure and beyond. He continues to voice his support as the November mid-term polls roll nearer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's former manager shared a clip from Trump's recent rally in Wilmington, North Carolina for the Republicans, and wrote:

"Let's go"

In the video, Trump was heard claiming that no other president in the history of the United States had to go through as much "cr*p" as he did, and that he plans on getting up and 'knocking the hell out of them.'

Ali Abdelaziz @AliAbdelaziz00 Newsmax @newsmax TRUMP: "There's never been a President that's gone through the crap that I'm going through, left & right... you feel like a fighter, left & right, then you get up & you knock the hell out of them." #TrumpRally TRUMP: "There's never been a President that's gone through the crap that I'm going through, left & right... you feel like a fighter, left & right, then you get up & you knock the hell out of them." #TrumpRally https://t.co/r7CpqtTZ7m Let’s go twitter.com/newsmax/status… Let’s go twitter.com/newsmax/status…

UFC president Dana White and several other fighters on the roster, such as Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington, are ardent supporters of the businessman-turned-politican.

