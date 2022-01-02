"Don't underestimate these guys" - Scott Coker doesn't mind signing Paul brothers to Bellator in future

Scott Coker has suggested that he’s open to signing Jake Paul and Logan Paul to compete inside the Bellator cage.

The Bellator MMA president stated he wasn’t among the critics who doubted the Paul brothers’ fighting skills. Speaking to MMA Junkie, Coker praised the former amateur wrestlers and stated:

“I always said, ‘Look, these guys are real athletes.’ And they’re young, they work hard, they’re grinding it out. They’re putting in the work. You can’t take that away from them. And they’re getting better and better and better. What you saw with [Jake Paul’s KO of Tyron] Woodley, that’s a lot of hard work to get to that point. I’ve never seen Woodley get knocked out like that, right? And so, is it just boxing? Yes. So, I always said, ‘Look, man. Don’t underestimate these guys.’ And this was a year, like, a year-and-a-half ago.”

Scott Coker pointed out that Jake Paul noted he’d like to have a more boxing matches before eventually competing in MMA. Coker reiterated that the Paul brothers shouldn’t be underestimated because they’re seemingly able to fulfill their destiny when they have their mind made up.

He added that if the Paul brothers want to compete in MMA, Bellator would love to book them into big fights and test them.

Watch Scott Coker’s conversation regarding the Paul brothers, and much more, in the video below:

Jake Paul and Logan Paul on potentially competing in MMA

The Paul brothers have often expressed interest in competing inside the cage. Speaking to Bellator in 2021, Logan Paul claimed he’d like to have at least one MMA bout.

Meanwhile, Jake Paul revealed he’s spoken with Javier Mendez and Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team at the American Kickboxing Academy to possibly train for a future MMA fight. At a media scrum in 2021, ‘The Problem Child’ stated:

“I was a state wrestler at Division I in Ohio; one of the hardest wrestling states. And I don’t see why – if I can do boxing at this high of a level – that I couldn’t do MMA at this high of a level. You know, I’m gonna go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib, and that’s that…I gotta go 10-0, 12-0 in boxing first, and then, I’ll hit that MMA fight.”

The Paul brothers are currently focused on their boxing careers and haven’t competed in the sport of MMA. Their respective upcoming boxing matches and comeback dates are yet to be revealed.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Josh Evanoff