"Beautiful performance and message" - Megan Olivi, Henry Cejudo, and other MMA personalities react to Paddy Pimblett's powerful speech about men's mental health at UFC London

Paddy Pimblett once again rose to the occasion and delivered another ecstatic performance at the O2 Arena on July 23. 'The Baddy' went up against Jordan Leavitt on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall and finished him with a rear-naked choke in the second round.

In his post-fight interview with Michael Bisping, Pimblett delivered a moving speech advocating for more focus on men's mental health.

"I woke up on Friday morning at 4 am to a message that one of my friends back home had killed himself. This was five hours before my weigh-in. So Ricky, lad, that's for you. There's a stigma in this world that men can't talk. Listen, if you're a man, and you've got weight on your shoulders and you think the only way you can solve this is by killing yourself, please speak to someone... I know I'd rather have my mate cry on my shoulder than go to his funeral next week. So please, let's get rid of this stigma and men, start talking!"

You can watch Pimblett's powerful speech below:

UFC @ufc #UFCLondon Fighting for something bigger than himself Fighting for something bigger than himself ❤️ #UFCLondon https://t.co/A7aNUFgvPU

Many MMA personalities posted tweets lauding Pimblett for his words.

Megan Olivi showered praise on the 27-year-old for promoting the topic of mental health.

Megan Olivi @MeganOlivi 🤍 Bravo to Paddy for using his victory interview to speak out about mental health and the stigmas sometimes surrounding it. Beautiful performance and message Bravo to Paddy for using his victory interview to speak out about mental health and the stigmas sometimes surrounding it. Beautiful performance and message 👊🤍

Jamahal Hill shared a personal incident and echoed 'The Baddy's' message about asking for help.

Jamahal Hill @JamahalH Great message from @theufcbaddy I had a young teammate/lil brother and he did the same!!! It’s alright to ask for help!!! #UFCLondon Great message from @theufcbaddy I had a young teammate/lil brother and he did the same!!! It’s alright to ask for help!!!#UFCLondon

A few more tweets in response to Pimblett's performance and speech can be seen below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo #PaddyPimblett I'm impressed with @theufcbaddy so far, inside and outside the Octagon. I'd like to see what he could do with a step up in competition, but there's no denying he's a scrapper. #UFCLondon I'm impressed with @theufcbaddy so far, inside and outside the Octagon. I'd like to see what he could do with a step up in competition, but there's no denying he's a scrapper. #UFCLondon #PaddyPimblett https://t.co/mpTmS5siwG

Nick Peet @Peety_Editor Incredible finish and incredible post fight interview. Paddy the Baddy is like nothing we have ever seen before in MMA. To make that speech, heart on his sleeve, personal tragedy, in that moment. Speechless. #UFCLondon Incredible finish and incredible post fight interview. Paddy the Baddy is like nothing we have ever seen before in MMA. To make that speech, heart on his sleeve, personal tragedy, in that moment. Speechless. #UFCLondon

Tommy Toe Hold @TommyToeHold Wow, that was not a moment I was expecting in that interview. Wow, that was not a moment I was expecting in that interview.

Adam Catterall @AdamCatterall



A superstar using the platform to change lives



Wow



#UFCLondon @btsportufc Patrick Pimblett has just given one of the most powerful octagon speeches of all timeA superstar using the platform to change livesWow Patrick Pimblett has just given one of the most powerful octagon speeches of all time A superstar using the platform to change lives Wow #UFCLondon @btsportufc

Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann help Drake win his big bet

Canadian rapper Drake has a reputation for betting large sums of money on UFC fights. The musician did the same for the July 23rd card by betting 1.9 million dollars on Paddy Pimblett and Molly McCann scoring wins at UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Aspinall.

Both McCann and Pimblett went on to win their bouts, resulting in Drake cashing out on his bet.

Drake recently bet on middleweight champion Israel Adesanya to emerge victorious at UFC 276. The amount in question was a "light million," according to the musician.

'The Last Stylebender' got the better of Jared Cannonier at UFC 276, resulting in Drake winning his wager.

