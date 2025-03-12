MMA physician describes UFC Hall of Famer's brain injury from horrific accident: "Worst form of head injury"

An MMA physician recently opened up about a UFC Hall of Famer's brain injuries stemming from his horrific injuries. He noted that there are different forms of injuries that could happen from that type of accident and that the MMA legend's was among the most severe.

Former welterweight champion Matt Hughes was the focus of last week's episode of VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage', which detailed his career and life-changing accident. In 2017, the Hall of Famer was involved in an accident, when a train collided with the passenger side of his truck and resulted in brain and spinal cord injuries that affected his mobility and speech.

During the latest episode of Deeper Into the Cage: Cage Talks, MMA physician, Dr. Faisal Rehman analyzed Hughes' injuries. Rehman noted that he had not seen any of the X-rays or other imaging, but mentioned that from what he has seen, ufc-hall-of-famers-are-there" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" data-is-sponsored="false">the Hall of Famer sustained severe injuries:

"It's the worst form of head injury being hit head on in a motor vehicle accident. And your head hits the window or hits the side of the car, your brain is shaken and you get sever brain injuries... [Hughes] may have had something diffuse axonal injury, where the nerves in the brain are basically get sheared. And this is again without me being able to look at the imaging but based on what I have observed, I'm concerned that that may have happened."

Check out the full episode featuring Dr. Faisal Rehman's comments regarding UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes [1:46] below:

Dr. Faisal Rehman explains UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes' noticeable changes after his accident

Dr. Faisal Rehman also explained UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes' noticeable changes after his accident.

During the aforementioned appearance, Rehman mentioned that the accident affected Hughes' ability to regulate his emotions and process information:

"I can tell you that based on how [Hughes] is now compared to the person he was before the accident, he had a severe injury... What is difficult for the patients and their families is the personality change. Sometimes you'll notice that people can't regulate their emotions and I got the sense from observing Matt that there may have been a little bit of that."

Check out the trailer for VICE TV's 'Dark Side of the Cage' episode on UFC Hall of Famer Matt Hughes below:

