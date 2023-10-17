MMA scoring transparency takes a step forward with CSAC's post-event debriefing for Bellator 300

MMA judging has long been a hot topic with fans of the sport. Often, it feels like no big event can go by without having some kind of judging controversy, usually around factors like 10-8 rounds.

Over the years, this has become such an issue that UFC CEO Dana White’s adage “never leave it in the hands of the judges” is now practically gospel in the sport. This week, though, a video has made its way onto YouTube that should fascinate any MMA fans who are interested in the mindset of the judges and the criteria they are looking for.

October 7th, Saw Bellator 300 take place in San Diego, California. The event was headlined by lightweight champ Usman Nurmagomedov’s win over Brent Primus and also featured Cris Cyborg vs. Cat Zingano.

Following the show, the website MMA Fighting was given access to a post-event debrief led by California State Athletic Commission Executive Andy Foster. This debrief largely dealt with the judging at the show and featured some fascinating discussion between Foster, judges such as Ron McCarthy and UFC veteran Chris Leben, and referee Frank Trigg.

Interestingly, one part of the video sees the Nurmagomedov vs. Primus fight discussed, with Foster claiming that none of the rounds in the fight, in his mind, were worthy of a 10-8:

“We had Usman [Nurmagomedov] and Brent [Primus], and a question I got from the media is...none of you guys got to a [10-8], were any of you thinking it, whatever? I wasn’t thinking it! That never entered my mind, in any of those rounds!”

The entirety of the video can be seen below, with the discussion of Nurmagomedov vs. Primus starting at 4:45.

Bellator MMA: Is the promotion coming to an end in the near future?

In the aftermath of the event, it was widely rumored that Bellator MMA could be coming to an end, with a sale to the rival PFL promotion being mooted online. Despite this, none of these rumors have been substantiated since. More to the point, Bellator’s next event is already scheduled to take place in Chicago on November 17th, suggesting business as usual.

The event will feature a headline bout between Yaroslav Amosov and Jason Jackson for the Bellator welterweight title, as well as a bantamweight title bout between Sergio Pettis and Patchy Mix.